"Cancel Joss Whedon": Avengers director faces severe backlash after Charisma Carpenter alleges abuse and harassment

American actress Charisma Carpenter has come forward with shocking allegations of abuse leveled against "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" creator, Joss Whedon.

The 50-year old actress recently took to social media to expose the director of films such as "The Avengers" and its sequel, "Age of Ultron".

Taking inspiration from "Justice League" actor Ray Fisher, she decided to finally break her silence in a heart-rending post:

Revealing that Joss Whedon abused his power on the set of shows such as "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" and "Angel", Charisma Carpenter states that the experience left her with a "chronic physical condition" - the effects of which she continues to deal with till today.

She referenced Ray Fisher's accusations last summer, where the Justice League star had come out in scathing opposition to Joss Whedon's on-set treatment of cast and crew, which he described as "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable":

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Drawing inspiration from his fearless indictment, Charisma Carpenter went on to reveal shocking details of misdemeanour on the part of Joss Whedon, which ranged from body-shaming her while she was pregnant, to manipulating her beliefs in general:

"Joss has a history of being casually cruel. He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. I know because I experienced it first-hand . Repeatedly. He was mean and biting , disparaging about others openly, and often played favourites , pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval"

In light of these shocking new allegations against Joss Whedon, the online community has now begun to call for his cancelation once and for all.

Joss Whedon sparks outrage in light of recent allegations of abuse

Elaborating upon the initial tweet, she went into further details about his toxic behaviour and alleged that she had been unceremoniously fired from the show, at his behest.

Referring to him as a "vampire," Charisma Carpenter proceeded to make a powerful and scathing criticism of today's society and industry, which has a habit of villifying the victims and glorifying the abusers:

Her moving statement extends further solidarity to Ray Fisher, as she reveals that she can no longer remain silent. She hopes that her coming forward will instill the courage in several more to follow suit.

She also received support from her "Buffy" co-star, Amber Benson, who backed up Charisma's claims:

Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. @AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later. #IStandWithRayFisher #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter https://t.co/WJAmDGm76C — Amber Benson (@amber_benson) February 10, 2021

Charisma Carpenter and Ray Fisher are not the only two prominent actors to have come out with shocking details about Joss Whedon's questionable behaviour, as they were recently joined by Paul Bettany, who portrays Vision in the MCU.

He went on to allege that Joss Whedon seemed hell-bent on exposing Vision's privates in a scene in Age of Ultron, which was met with instant aversion from the cast and crew.

It was only after seeing what the idea would look like on screen, that he decided against it.

In light of these shocking new allegations leveled by Charisma Carpenter against Joss Whedon, Twitter became livid. Enraged fans vented their thoughts on the same:

This explains so much about the direction Cordelia's character took in the latter half of Angel. Screw Joss Wheaton, he's overrated, the real stars of Buffy and Angel were the actors and actresses — Dia Lancea (@DiaLanceaFFXIV) February 10, 2021

say it with your chest FUCK joss whedon https://t.co/qe5k7i5qCn — muna (@Muna_Mire) February 10, 2021

It's absolutely worth reading this account, and thinking about how Joss Whedon was treating the women who worked for him at the time he was being given awards for his feminism. https://t.co/icQpp33KN3 — Constance Grady (@constancegrady) February 10, 2021

if you never read Kai Cole in 2017 on being married to, cheated on, and gaslit by Joss Whedon, read that next https://t.co/ykvLcUqK4L — adam (@adamjmoussa) February 10, 2021

We have evolved past the need for Joss Whedon. — Ana Mardoll (@AnaMardoll) February 10, 2021

Also it should be said that if you do like his old work that doesn't make you a Bad Person; you can like something and still think that the creator doesn't need to be given any more positions of authority over others. — Ana Mardoll (@AnaMardoll) February 10, 2021

This is a scathing takedown of Joss Whedon's abuse of power.



It saddens me to know that one of my all-time favorite tv characters was created under such stressful & demeaning circumstances.



Thank you @AllCharisma for all that you have given us. I hope you find peace soon. ♥ https://t.co/6Os86kZ6RK — Sarah Conley (@imsarahconley) February 10, 2021

#IStandWithCharisma #IStandWithRayFisher It makes me sick that two of my favorite shows, that empowered so many young women creatively, were made under conditions like this for the women who were those inspirations. Joss Whedon should never work again. https://t.co/ub5xNWUXNZ — Selina Kray 🇨🇦 (@selinakray) February 10, 2021

anyway it's a good day to say FUCK joss whedon and all the love in the world to charisma carpenter holy shit bro — emily woody (@EmilyWoody) February 10, 2021

Buffy the Vampire Slayer absolutely changed my life.



let me feel connected during a very lonely time in my youth.

gave me an incredible community of friends as an adult.

made me fall in love with television.



I will always love it and hold it close in my life.



Fuck Joss Whedon. — sarah (@sarekins) February 10, 2021

i think it’s time we stop constantly censoring his name and say it for what it truly is - joss whedon is an evil, misogynistic piece of shit and the way he treated charisma and countless others is disgusting and he shouldn’t get away with it — cor 🦔 jase day! (@ozbcrnes) February 10, 2021

buffy meant and always will mean so much to me, but we as a society have moved past the need for joss whedon and his ilk and he deserves every bit of this reckoning — Jessie (@vaughan075) February 10, 2021

If you haven’t already, stop idolizing Joss Whedon. https://t.co/wNIP73k7Vq — Amber Ying 應 緣 🇹🇼 🏳️‍🌈 🦁 (@amberying) February 10, 2021

I knew #josswhedon is trash from when I heard about his mistreatment of Charisma Carpenter. When I found out he was directing Avengers I was waiting to see if he’d do something like that so the cast would check him. He needs to be expelled & never direct #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/kCJbgq8dwY — Donnalyn Washington ConversationsJohnJennings (@Notingshaw) February 10, 2021

He should go to jail, being wealthy and free isn't a punishment — Alfred pennyworth (@Alfredp58536892) February 10, 2021

People who talk about cancel culture seem to forget that Joss Whedon continues to work on huge projects in the industry, even after years of stories about his cruel and misogynistic behaviour. I grew up on Buffy, Angel, Firefly, Dollhouse - but he is a garbage human being. https://t.co/Ui75hhCxaz — ᴮᴱkaps⁷ (@lazycomms) February 10, 2021

If cancel culture is real, then why do I have to hear about joss whedon being a piece of shit annually — Jessica Howard (@justjessisfine) February 10, 2021

It's always good to cancel Joss Whedon tbh. — Scott (@marioistluigist) February 10, 2021

In light of these recent allegations, several members of the online community have come out in support of the duo of Charisma Carpenter and Ray Fisher, with the hashtags #IStandWithRayFisher and #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter trending worldwide.

With Joss Whedon yet to issue an official statement in response, dissent continues to mount online, with his history of multiple offenses invoking the ire of the internet to a great extent.