Snyder Cut: Martian Manhunter, Atom and "Injustice Superman" reveals steal the show in Zack Snyder's Justice League

Note: This article contains spoilers for The Snyder Cut

After overcoming numerous hurdles, Zack Snyder's vision of Justice League, titled The Snyder Cut, has finally seen the light of day, leaving fans across the globe begging for a sequel.

The four-hour superhero epic is spread over six riveting chapters. These chapters portray DC's popular band of heroes, led by Batman, uniting for a spectacular showdown against the menacing ruler of Apokolips, Darkseid and his loyal aide, Steppenwolf.

Ever since The Snyder Cut was officially greenlit by Warner Brothers, the excitement among DC fans has been palpable.

The time is now. Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming. Enjoy. #SnyderCut — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 18, 2021

Snyder's vision succeeds in rectifying the flaws of Joss Whedon's 2017 debacle in glorious fashion, with a layered approach towards the film's core narrative reaping rich dividends.

From glorious cinematography to a rousing background score, there is a lot to soak in, especially for hardcore DC fans, who were robbed off the grandeur of a true Justice League experience.

What ended up stealing the show were cameos from the likes of Martian Manhunter, Ryan Choi aka Atom and a stunning split-second reveal of Evil Superman in a tribute to Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Martian Manhunter makes his presence felt in The Snyder Cut alongside Deathstroke, Robin, Harley Quinn and more

Advertisement

J'onn J'onzz, aka Martian Manhunter, is regarded as one of the core members of The Justice League in the comics, and his arrival in the DCEU's Snyder Cut has rightfully sparked a cascade of emotions online.

In the Snyder Cut, Martian Manhunter is brought to life by Harry Lennix, who inhabits earth in the human disguise of General Calvin Swanwick.

His first appearance in the film arrives at a critical juncture, where he is spotted in the guise of Martha Kent, replete with glowing red eyes:

Advertisement

The second reveal comes right at the end of the film, during an extended epilogue in which Martian Manhunter arrives at Bruce Wayne's lake house to warn him about an impending war.

He receives his own share of dialogue as he introduces himself in stunning fashion before taking to the skies:

If the Martian Manhunter reveal wasn't enough, Zack Snyder also slipped in a subtle reference to Ryan Choi, who comic book fans will recognize as the alter-ego of DC's very own Ant-Man, The Atom.

After the death of Cyborg's father, Silas Stone, Ryan Choi is named Starlabs' new Director of Nanotechnology, laying the foundation for his eventual transformation into The Atom.

Another stunning reveal, which seems to be taken straight out of a fanboy's paradise, is a post-apocalyptic ode to Henry Cavill's version of Dictator Superman from the successful video-game Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Shot as an extended "Knightmare" sequence of Bruce Wayne's dream, the Snyder Cut epilogue features Batman teaming up with the likes of Deathstroke, Flash, Cyborg, Mera and The Joker.

From referencing Arthur Curry's and Lois Lane's death to even throwing in a Robin and Harley Quinn reference, The Snyder Cut caters to the masses by delivering a mesmerizing Knightmare sequence.

Advertisement

In light of these stunning reveals, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of reactions as fans gushed over the emphatic vision of The Snyder Cut finally coming to fruition:

#SnyderCut

After watching that all I want is Justice League II pic.twitter.com/kkfrAlHosB — ❁ (@smokingroze) March 18, 2021

It’s been only 25 mins and this shit 100x better than Joss Whedon’s Justice League #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/mUf3TDlUZx — Bill (@TooThugBill) March 18, 2021

Every second of the movie is wow it was a next level experience watching a staright 4hrs movie and was worth it #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/eJdNLwH3oI — Subhajit Bose (@Subhaji84676636) March 18, 2021

Advertisement

THE NEXT PART OF @snydercut SHOULD BE ARRIVING WITHOUT A DOUBT. IT WAS THE MOST AMAZING DCEU MOVIE. @ZackSnyder REALLY PUT ALL OF HIS EFFORTS AND EVEN PRODUCTION HOUSES EVEN CAN UNSEE IT. LET US TREND THE HASTAG AGAIN. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/c0SXGZNGWn — PRATS DRAWING (@DrawingPrats) March 18, 2021

If you don't like DC movies then #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut

This movie is hella amazing! Just finished it and man this has a whole new story to tell!!!

A must watch movie!#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/0PR3QDCBts — Desi Michael Scott (@DesiMGScott) March 18, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in from across the globe, it looks like the time for DC fans to rejoice has finally arrived.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Part 2? Yes Please!