People want to cancel Henry Cavill for dating Gina Carano, and fans are not happy

The actor behind DCEU's Superman, Henry Cavill has become the latest target of an online cancel-culture mob after his dating Mandalorian actress Gina Carano surfaced.

Cavill and Carano dated each other briefly during 2012-2013. They eventually parted ways amicably.

As a result of this discovery, social media mobs started their intimidation campaign by spewing unwarranted toxicity towards "The Witcher" star.

Weirdos are trying to go after Henry now!!! 😤😤😤😤😤😤🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/fEvShVMhzW — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) February 21, 2021

The cancel culture mob continued to baffle and enrage by concocting malicious lies about Cavill to slamming his decision not to post a welcoming tweet about the new Supergirl, Sasha Calle.

The primary reason for all this online hatred is Cavill's previous relationship with Carano. The actress was recently fired from Disney's "Mandalorian" after posting a string of tweets, which were deemed "abhorrent and unacceptable" by Lucasfilm.

In light of the online mob going after Cavill, several of his fans supported the actor on Twitter while slamming the situation's absurdity.

Twitter reacts to Henry Cavill x Gina Carano

In the Disney show, Carano portrayed the role of shock trooper Cara Dune in the first two seasons. She was all set to reprise her role for the third season before her outburst.

Her controversial tweets invoked Lucasfilm and Disney's ire, who decided to cut all ties with the Cara Dune character and the actor playing the role.

Carano is one of the most polarizing figures on the internet today and continues to be subjected to criticism online. Essentially, Cavill is feeling the second-hand backlash from Carano's actions.

Every time I see Gina Carano news, I can’t help but think, “Henry Cavill bro... what type of shit are you into?” — C.A. Huggins (@C_A_Huggins) February 20, 2021

just found out henry cavill and gina carano dated. my day is ruined pic.twitter.com/lDVUbT1p3j — simone ᵇˡᵐ ミ☆ (@midsomarvvitch) February 18, 2021

Currently judging Henry Cavill for dating Gina Carano, even though it was a decade ago... 🙄 — BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! (@koohussin) February 11, 2021

A few on the internet compared Cavill and Carano to the power-hungry superhero couple Homelander and Stormfront on Amazon's "The Boys."

Henry Cavill and Gina Carano pic.twitter.com/KckTkBaj21 — Zion 🦉 (@fanvaxstudios) February 18, 2021

Hey guys remember when Henry Cavill and Gina Carano dated pic.twitter.com/xfv2ZOjt8w — Ray (@GarfOfTheGalaxy) February 14, 2021

But Cavill's fans had a legitimate response.

Henry is an adult with a life that does NOT revolve around social media; he’s actually working filming the Witcher. He is a wonderful human & I guarantee will congratulate her when he meets her but he doesn’t owe you or the rest of the internet anything. Get off your high horse. https://t.co/CQxijrwmA2 — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) February 22, 2021

Let’s see...Twitter cancel culture went after Gina Carano and totally misunderstood then lied about her. Now they are going after Henry Cavill? Hey cancel culture... pic.twitter.com/DKHFCtdYRx — MashyTheCat fka Vargo (@Vargo42561562) February 22, 2021

People trying to cancel Henry Cavill just because he used to date @ginacarano when she shouldn’t even be cancelled is ridiculous. — Alex Miceli, AlexofAllTrades (@playspoemsprose) February 22, 2021

People butthurt about Henry Cavill dating Gina Carano in the past? These people need to chill and get lives they looked like a good couple by the way. — Captain-Dots Sanctum (@DotsCaptain) February 24, 2021

How could you ever want to cancel him. pic.twitter.com/EL9yQVRYkF — Langford_artist (@ArtistLangford) February 21, 2021

So apparently some people have decided that Henry Cavill is a terrible person for having previously dated #GinaCarano. Every time I think these Leftists lunatics couldn't get more stupid, they prove me wrong. — 'Merica Mike (@MericaMike1) February 23, 2021

So now the mentally deranged Leftists want to cancel Henry Cavill. His oh-so-horrid offense? He dated Gina Carano 10 years ago. — J. Davila-Ashcraft (@revjackashcraft) February 26, 2021

So I guess people tried cancelling Henry Cavill recently because he used to date Gina Carano. You guys do realize you're fucking with Superman and Cara Dune, right? XD — Alex the Chubby Pony (@AleximusPrime) February 26, 2021

People going after #HenryCavill for who he dated 10 freaking years ago and because he hasn't publicly congratulated the new Super Girl really need to get a life. For one his private life is his not yours. How do you know you weren't the Gina Carano in a past relationship? pic.twitter.com/7ofWwStnNO — Ms Alison Heywood🇬🇧 (@heywood_ms) February 26, 2021

Imagine trying to cancel Henry Cavill over something he isn't even involved in: https://t.co/1vDSkoVAhE pic.twitter.com/UqunglX99P — thelectricfire10 (@thelectricfire) February 25, 2021

Seeing people trying to cancel Henry Cavill (after unsuccessfully trying to do so last time). Take the stick out of your ass and get a life. pic.twitter.com/pIgSCAIVDu — Smileyman (@PrCat88) February 21, 2021

People are literally trying to cancel Henry Cavill for dating Gina Carano years back. Does twitter and those groups of people get any more pathetic. — John. (@JoHn199024J) February 26, 2021

Y’all really thrive in canceling anything nowadays huh? Any little damn thing 🙄 leave Henry Cavill alone wtf — it’s not his fault Gina Carano is the way she is. Damn. #HenryCavill — k i m ✨🌙 (@kimterstellar) February 26, 2021

Bullying #HenryCavill because he dated #GinaCarano ages ago is by far the stupidest fucking thing I’ve ever seen. If you actually indulge yourselves in this unwarranted harassment, you’re pathetic scum. Simple as that. — Edward Alvarez (@edweirdoburrito) February 25, 2021

From the above reactions, it looks like the online mob's recent attempts at canceling Cavill have been thwarted by an army of faithful fans.