People want to cancel Henry Cavill for dating Gina Carano, and fans are not happy

The actor behind DCEU's Superman, Henry Cavill has become the latest target of an online cancel-culture mob after his dating Mandalorian actress Gina Carano surfaced.
Cavill and Carano dated each other briefly during 2012-2013. They eventually parted ways amicably.
As a result of this discovery, social media mobs started their intimidation campaign by spewing unwarranted toxicity towards "The Witcher" star.
The cancel culture mob continued to baffle and enrage by concocting malicious lies about Cavill to slamming his decision not to post a welcoming tweet about the new Supergirl, Sasha Calle.
The primary reason for all this online hatred is Cavill's previous relationship with Carano. The actress was recently fired from Disney's "Mandalorian" after posting a string of tweets, which were deemed "abhorrent and unacceptable" by Lucasfilm.
In light of the online mob going after Cavill, several of his fans supported the actor on Twitter while slamming the situation's absurdity.
Twitter reacts to Henry Cavill x Gina Carano
In the Disney show, Carano portrayed the role of shock trooper Cara Dune in the first two seasons. She was all set to reprise her role for the third season before her outburst.
Her controversial tweets invoked Lucasfilm and Disney's ire, who decided to cut all ties with the Cara Dune character and the actor playing the role.
Carano is one of the most polarizing figures on the internet today and continues to be subjected to criticism online. Essentially, Cavill is feeling the second-hand backlash from Carano's actions.
A few on the internet compared Cavill and Carano to the power-hungry superhero couple Homelander and Stormfront on Amazon's "The Boys."
But Cavill's fans had a legitimate response.
From the above reactions, it looks like the online mob's recent attempts at canceling Cavill have been thwarted by an army of faithful fans.