Hasbro scraps Gina Carano's Cara Dune action figures in the wake of her firing from The Mandalorian

In the latest development, which further accentuates the rippling domino effect of Gina Carano's firing from The Mandalorian, Hasbro has now officially scrapped the production of Cara Dune action figures.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, retailer BigBadToyStore explained that they were forced to cancel pre-orders for the Cara Dune action figure as further production was being immediately shelved.
Upon placing a pre-order, customers have reportedly received the aforementioned message above, where BigBadToyStore revealed that Hasbro has officially canceled the production of "The Star Wars: The Black Series 6" Cara Dune (The Mandalorian) action figures.
While Hasbro is yet to release an official statement regarding the production of the toys, its entire inventory of Cara Dune action figures is currently listed as sold out on its official website.
In what marks the latest fallout from Gina Carano's unceremonious firing last week, the popular Cara Dune figure now finds itself stuck in production limbo.
Fans react to Hasbro scrapping Gina Carano's Cara Dune action figures
In a video by Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering, he revealed that in the wake of Hasbro deciding to scrap the production of Cara Dune action figures, scalpers on eBay have certainly been having a field day.
On the popular retail site, Cara Dune figures are selling for ridiculously high prices, with scalpers making the most of fans trying desperately to get hold of an elusive piece of merchandise.
Carano's portrayal of Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune became one of the most popular with fans, as her action figures were reportedly raking in admirable sales across the globe.
However, it seems like the possible lucrative future that could have been has now been definitively nipped in the bid by Hasbro.
As a result, Twitter users soon took to social media to share their opinions on the same:
Gina Carano has been trending all over social media ever since Lucasfilm fired her from The Mandalorian over her recent controversial social media posts, where she likened Republicans to Jews during the Holocaust.
Her decision to compare a politically divided America to Nazi Germany created a massive stir online, with Twitter users criticizing her for the same.
Despite facing severe backlash, Gina Carano showed no compunction and went on to announce a film with American conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro's media company Daily Wire, as the duo claimed that Carano was a victim of cancel culture.
With Disney Plus reportedly facing the cancelation of subscriptions, it remains to be seen if Hasbro too will follow suit as fans come to terms with the Gina Carano Cara Dune action figure being scrapped.