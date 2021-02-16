Hasbro scraps Gina Carano's Cara Dune action figures in the wake of her firing from The Mandalorian

In the latest development, which further accentuates the rippling domino effect of Gina Carano's firing from The Mandalorian, Hasbro has now officially scrapped the production of Cara Dune action figures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, retailer BigBadToyStore explained that they were forced to cancel pre-orders for the Cara Dune action figure as further production was being immediately shelved.

Hasbro says bye bye Carano pic.twitter.com/gCpg05zoJt — KC Walsh - BLM (@TheComixKid) February 12, 2021

Upon placing a pre-order, customers have reportedly received the aforementioned message above, where BigBadToyStore revealed that Hasbro has officially canceled the production of "The Star Wars: The Black Series 6" Cara Dune (The Mandalorian) action figures.

While Hasbro is yet to release an official statement regarding the production of the toys, its entire inventory of Cara Dune action figures is currently listed as sold out on its official website.

In what marks the latest fallout from Gina Carano's unceremonious firing last week, the popular Cara Dune figure now finds itself stuck in production limbo.

Fans react to Hasbro scrapping Gina Carano's Cara Dune action figures

In a video by Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering, he revealed that in the wake of Hasbro deciding to scrap the production of Cara Dune action figures, scalpers on eBay have certainly been having a field day.

On the popular retail site, Cara Dune figures are selling for ridiculously high prices, with scalpers making the most of fans trying desperately to get hold of an elusive piece of merchandise.

Cara Dune's about to become one of the most rare and expensive Star Wars figures ever.



I expect with her popularity that if she ever gets another action figure, even if it's non-Star Wars, it will sell well. pic.twitter.com/HBo7DVzVvx — Pimp Master Broda (@PimpMasterYoda1) February 13, 2021

Carano's portrayal of Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune became one of the most popular with fans, as her action figures were reportedly raking in admirable sales across the globe.

However, it seems like the possible lucrative future that could have been has now been definitively nipped in the bid by Hasbro.

As a result, Twitter users soon took to social media to share their opinions on the same:

Hasbro cancelling Cara Dune action figures won't change much.



There aren't any Cara Dune's on retail shelves to buy.



In fact, there aren't any Black Series figures out on retail shelves.



Seems like Hasbro isn't doing much at all here. — Garrett (LL117) (@LegoLover117) February 16, 2021

I'm not so sure about this. Clearly she should not be employed going forward. But the CHARACTER was badass, and shouldn't be erased. — Raconteur-Guide ☯️ (@cabral_psyd) February 14, 2021

Many women, myself included, finally found a character they saw themselves in within Cara Dune, a "bad guy"-turned-heroine, and it was largely thanks to the casting of @ginacarano . @Disney and @Hasbro "cancelling" the character is a slap in the face to each one of us. — Holly (@HollyWrites81) February 14, 2021

Just saw someone say that Disney cancelling the Cara Dune action figure line was "erasing history" pic.twitter.com/alfvXBZtlG — Alex 🦋 (@ScottishMando) February 16, 2021

Cara Dune action figure and her Funko Pop is getting overpriced and sold out everywhere!!

You cannot erase a Star Wars character in a finger snap!! #IStandWithGinaCarano @ginacarano https://t.co/XjnSq5jPS1 — rebeluniverseᵀᴹ 🤖🍕🛹🕹 (@rebeluniverseTM) February 15, 2021

Gina Carano has been trending all over social media ever since Lucasfilm fired her from The Mandalorian over her recent controversial social media posts, where she likened Republicans to Jews during the Holocaust.

Her decision to compare a politically divided America to Nazi Germany created a massive stir online, with Twitter users criticizing her for the same.

Despite facing severe backlash, Gina Carano showed no compunction and went on to announce a film with American conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro's media company Daily Wire, as the duo claimed that Carano was a victim of cancel culture.

With Disney Plus reportedly facing the cancelation of subscriptions, it remains to be seen if Hasbro too will follow suit as fans come to terms with the Gina Carano Cara Dune action figure being scrapped.