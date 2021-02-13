Gina Carano announces new movie in less than 24 hours of being fired from Disney

Following her unceremonious release from Disney over anti-Semitic posts, Gina Carano has announced a new movie project with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire. Less than 24 hours after being fired by Disney, Carano took to Twitter to hit back at her haters.

This is just the beginning.. welcome to the rebellion. https://t.co/5lDdKNBOu6 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 12, 2021

Carano is partnering with The Daily Wire to produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for Daily Wire members. Here's her statement:

"The Daily Wire is helping me make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancelation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Gina Carano's new movie project

Gina Carano will not only star in the upcoming film but also help develop and produce it. No further details are available regarding these new developments.

Well done. @benshapiro @realDailyWire are Beskar against cancel culture.@ginacarano is the Rebellion.



Disney is the Empire.



Libs who cheer for cancel culture are the Sarlacc pit. pic.twitter.com/B9yk7Pd2Eo — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2021

It's no surprise that such a talented actress has been quickly drafted into another project. In addition to playing a lead role in Disney's The Mandalorian, she has also played other popular characters in movies over the years.

Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro said in a statement said:

Advertisement

"We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do; provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.

Netizens are clearly still enraged over the controversial posts made by the superstar and had a pop at her on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets in response to the announcement:

You weren't fired for "being a conservative. You were fired, because as a human being, you're engaging in the spread of dangerous conspiracies and hateful rhetoric. You embarrassed/horrified your colleagues and the company you worked for. And I was rooting for you too. Oh well 💔 — Lisa McConville (@auldgrumpytits) February 12, 2021

I am a huge fan of yours...but...

The post was not a good. There is no comparison to people who disagree politically and people who hate others because of their race. Politics didn't make those people hate jews. Hate did! — RETHA JONES (@MsRethaJones) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Not to mention follow their leaders like a cult (the sith)



The rebels? They are egalitarian, and MULTICULTURAL.🤦‍♂️

Y’all aren’t the good guys, nor are you subjugated. — Yokai Props - pick a tallboy over a proudboy (@yokaiprops) February 12, 2021

The storm raging on Twitter regarding Gina Carano's recent posts seem to be dying down now. Whether this will affect Disney in any way is left to be seen.