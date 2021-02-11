The transphobic, anti-mask, and Holocaust tweets that led to Gina Carano getting fired from Disney's The Mandalorian

Former MMA star and actress Gina Carano continues to trend worldwide after being fired unceremoniously from Disney's The Mandalorian.

Hours after the hashtag #FireGinaCarano went viral on Twitter, the 38-year-old American actress was fired over her controversial social media posts, where she likened Republicans to Jews during the Holocaust.

Her decision to compare a politically divided America to Nazi Germany created a massive stir online, with Twitter users criticizing her for the same.

If you're not caught up on this story, Gina Carano mocked people's preferred pronouns, mocked safety measures during a pandemic, and compared being criticized to the holocaust. She made the choice to say these things. Lucasfilm made the choice not to work with her anymore. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) February 11, 2021

Gina Carano portrayed bounty hunter Cara Dune in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian and was set to reprise her role for the third season. It appears that her political views have irked the makers of the show, as revealed in an official statement by LucasFilm.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Besides her anti-Semitic tweets, Gina Carano has also been called out in the past for her anti-mask stance, tweets on voter fraud, and allegedly mocking trans people.

Why did Gina Carano get fired? Internet remains divided as #CancelDisneyPlus trends online

In an official statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a Lucasfilm spokesperson revealed that Gina Carano's firing was a move long in the making. Her recent tweets on the Capitol Hill riots served as the last straw.

"They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw."

The final straw was a now-deleted post on her Instagram story. She shared a disturbing image of the Holocaust and shared the following caption:

did she just compare the holocaust to being a republican .. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/an3css7Kdr — janet (@djarinculture) February 10, 2021

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

In November 2020, she courted controversy after changing her Twitter bio to boop/bop/beep. The move was vociferously slammed by the trans community for being disrespectful and insensitive.

Reminder that @ginacarano’s ‘transphobia’, which emboldened the mob to push for her eventual firing, was simply “boop/bop/beep”. pic.twitter.com/KipK86uEWD — Rose of Dawn (@Rose_Of_Dawn) February 11, 2021

Despite facing severe criticism, she stood by her stance and clarified that her Twitter bio had "zero to do with mocking trans people."

Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people 🤍& 💯 to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes.



I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. 😊 #AllLoveNoHate pic.twitter.com/Qe48AiZyOL — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 14, 2020

Gina Carano then faced cancelation after sharing anti-mask memes and conjuring up voter fraud theories.

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

With her past offenses still fresh in the minds of her critics, the Holocaust reference triggered a full-blown response online.

Moments after being fired from The Mandalorian, she was also dropped by her agency, UTA.

The overall reception has not been one-sided. Gina Carano's removal has now sparked a major debate online, with Disney Plus potentially staring at a mass cancelation of subscriptions.