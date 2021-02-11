Gina Carano transphobic tweet: When the former MMA fighter was criticized for her comments

MMA fighter-turned-actress Gina Carano has been fired from The Mandalorian, a popular spin-off series of Star Wars. Carano's departure from the show comes against the backdrop of controversial posts uploaded to her Instagram story.

The 38-year-old actress, who plays the role of 'Cara Dune' in The Mandalorian, is often criticized for her social media presence, which many consider to be 'anti-Semitic'.

#FireGinaCarano is trending on Twitter after Gina Carano shared an IG story that compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust

In August 2020, Gina Carano faced the wrath of the transgender community after she allegedly mocked their identity on Twitter.

Adding pronouns to a Twitter bio has been a conventional practice that many trans and cisgender people have followed. Carano was once asked if she would do the same by including 'he/she' in her Twitter bio, to which the former Strikeforce contender responded by adding 'boop/bob/beep' to her Twitter user name.

Many found Carano's actions poking fun at people who are usually mispronounced. The ex-Mandalorian star received heavy criticism, but stood firm with her indications that 'boop/bob/beep had zero to do with mocking trans people'.

Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people 🤍& 💯 to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes.



I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. 😊 #AllLoveNoHate pic.twitter.com/Qe48AiZyOL — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 14, 2020

Carano subsequently removed the words from her name after she admitted that co-star Pedro Pascal enlightened her regarding the purpose of adding pronouns to Twitter bio.

In another tweet, Carano noted:

"I don’t think trans people would like all of you trying to force a woman to put something in her bio through harassment & name calling EVERYDAY for MONTHS. Such as ‘Racist Transphobe’ ‘Bi**h’ ‘Weirdo’ ‘I hope you die’ ‘I hope you lose your career’ ‘your fat, you’re ugly'"

A glance at Gina Carano's MMA career

Gina Carano made her MMA debut in 2006 at World Extreme Fighting promotion. She then went on to compete at Strikeforce and Elite XC.

In 2009, Carano fought the legendary Chris Cyborg. Both women were considered the faces of women's MMA. Carano was riding a seven-fight win streak, while her Brazilian opponent was undefeated in her last eight fights.

The bout was highly-publicized after Strikeforce put the inaugural women's featherweight championship on the line. Cyborg defeated Carano via TKO in the final few seconds of the first round.

It was Gina Carano's last MMA fight as she shifted her focus to acting after receiving a big break in her debut film Blood and Bone in 2009. Carano has since featured in 11 full-length Holloywood movies.