Twitter erupts as Gina Carano is fired from The Mandalorian amid social media storm 

Former MMA fighter and actress Gina Carano has been fired from The Mandalorian by Disney.

The "Deadpool" actress has faced controversy in the recent past over her political views and inflammatory statements made on social media.

This time the straw that broke the camel's back was Gina Carano's anti-Semitic Instagram stories that were quickly taken down, but not before netizens grabbed a few screenshots.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors...even by children."

"Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

How Gina Carano's social media presence drew ire from the community

#FireGinaCarano is trending on Twitter after Gina Carano shared an IG story that compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/ji49k4sPWq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 10, 2021

The hashtag #FireGinaCarano began trending soon after her controversial Instagram story went live.

Gina Carano has a history of posting far-right views and has been a mask-denier, which is enough reason these days for people to call for her cancelation.

Another red flag from the American actress was the completely false claim that voter fraud had a part to play in the United States' 2020 election.

Calling for a change in the system with no evidence of foul play, Gina Carano put out the following tweet:

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

All of this and many more incidents piled up against the actress leading to Lucasfilm dropping the actress from the series. Not only that, but her talent agency UTA has also reportedly cut ties with the actress.

Gina Carano has been dropped by her talent agency UTA after getting fired from ‘THE MANDALORIAN’.



(Source: https://t.co/9Oiqxk0yI9) pic.twitter.com/1FKJgyR5AF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 11, 2021

Netizens campaigning for her removal with the #FireGinaCarano hashtag were happy to see the news and took to Twitter to applaud Disney for the move.

Disney to Gina Carano: pic.twitter.com/ciqsycJTVi — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) February 11, 2021

Gina Carano has fallen to the dark side of the force. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) February 11, 2021

HAPPY ✨GINA CARANO GOT FIRED✨ EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/9PAmhJN8bn — julia 🌌 (@elvesofmirkwood) February 11, 2021

one google search showed me that she very much brought this on herself with nazi propaganda, as well as being transphobic and anti mask — love, mikey (@mikeyunderstars) February 11, 2021

Gina Carano really didn't matter much on Mandalorian so, that's an easy replacement. — Bo$$ Fur (@TheMSeries1) February 11, 2021

Well, would say that I would miss @ginacarano as Cara Dune... But I won't. I don't fuck with Anti Semetic, transphobic pieces of offal. Beep boop bop that all the way to the birdie boiler. #ByeFelicia #FireGinaCarano — Ashley (Ash) (She/Her) (@usagiladyofmoon) February 11, 2021

