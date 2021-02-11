Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Twitter erupts as Gina Carano is fired from The Mandalorian amid social media storm 

Gina Carano was recently fired from "The Mandalorian" (Image via Disney/Lucasfilm)
Gina Carano was recently fired from "The Mandalorian" (Image via Disney/Lucasfilm)
Aryan Mehta
ANALYST
Modified 11 Feb 2021, 11:49 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Former MMA fighter and actress Gina Carano has been fired from The Mandalorian by Disney.

The "Deadpool" actress has faced controversy in the recent past over her political views and inflammatory statements made on social media.

This time the straw that broke the camel's back was Gina Carano's anti-Semitic Instagram stories that were quickly taken down, but not before netizens grabbed a few screenshots.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors...even by children."
"Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

Also read: Kim Kardashian lashes out at critics after daughter North West's art goes viral

Advertisement

How Gina Carano's social media presence drew ire from the community

The hashtag #FireGinaCarano began trending soon after her controversial Instagram story went live.

Gina Carano has a history of posting far-right views and has been a mask-denier, which is enough reason these days for people to call for her cancelation.

Another red flag from the American actress was the completely false claim that voter fraud had a part to play in the United States' 2020 election.

Calling for a change in the system with no evidence of foul play, Gina Carano put out the following tweet:

All of this and many more incidents piled up against the actress leading to Lucasfilm dropping the actress from the series. Not only that, but her talent agency UTA has also reportedly cut ties with the actress.

Advertisement

Netizens campaigning for her removal with the #FireGinaCarano hashtag were happy to see the news and took to Twitter to applaud Disney for the move.

Advertisement

Also read: When the internet almost canceled Twitch streamer 'Bad Bunny' for berating viewers

Published 11 Feb 2021, 11:49 IST
Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी