Kim Kardashian lashes out at critics after daughter North West's art goes viral

Mother-of-four Kim Kardashian recently clapped back at trolls who questioned the legitimacy of her daughter's artwork.

Soon after she posted an Instagram story of North West's painting, netizens went into a frenzy, calling the painting a sign of the next 'Bob Ross' and stating that there's no way a seven-year-old did this.

Not one to let trolls attack her daughter's work, Kim Kardashian put the haters in their place with a series of stories.

Kim Kardashian defends daughter North West's artwork

TODAY IN DRAGGED: Kim Kardashian gets dragged by Twitter after posting painting made by North West. Many can’t believe that North could actually paint something so detailed. The daughter of North’s art teacher confirmed that North painted it herself. pic.twitter.com/na6FzmR4LM — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 9, 2021

The controversy was sparked when Kim Kardashian posted an image of her daughter's artwork. Many then mocked it and claiming that there's no way a child that young made that.

Trolls began posting classical art, saying that their kids did it, and began tagging the American socialite on Twitter.

Many Twitter users are memeing the situation by posting classic paintings and saying their babies or pets drew it. pic.twitter.com/z0sHhGxJ0a — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 9, 2021

The hate went so far that someone had to step in to set the record straight. That someone was the daughter of North West's art teacher, who posted proof on TikTok that every student of hers must draw the same portrait.

This TikToker claims to be the daughter of North West’s art teacher. The TikToker claims North painted the painting herself. pic.twitter.com/RZ4ZUPzzqO — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 9, 2021

Not willing to tolerate the slander against her daughter, Kim Kardashian broke her silence on the issue and posted a series of stories on her Instagram profile:

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!! My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOD!"

While putting a stop to the discussion, the reality TV star also posted Kanye West's paintings that he made as a child.

Kim Kardashian's message to the trolls (Image via Kim Kardashian, Instagram)

Kim Kardashian shared more tweets. She also shared sketches made by Kanye West and said “Throwback to some of her dads art work that he did when he was a kid.” pic.twitter.com/JWgNJQCT4M — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 9, 2021

