TikTok user harasses old man for views, showcases everything wrong with the platform

A recent video posted on TikTok showed an elderly man being harassed by a TikToker in a grocery store. This has drawn the ire from the online community.

It seems that for fifteen minutes of fame, TikTok users are apparently willing to do anything. Trends are king on the platform, and if this is anything to go by, it is not something to be celebrated.

The ugly side of TikTok: Harassment

In a cringeworthy TikTok, an old man can be seen minding his own business in a grocery store before being annoyed and harassed by a TikToker. The TikTok user in question reaches into the senior citizen's cart and pulls out a packet of chips.

The elderly man is visibly upset and trying to keep it civil as he's being harassed. The offender proceeds to open the bag and eat from it, prompting the old man to ask, "You going to pay for them?"

As if this wasn't enough, the man continues following the elderly gentleman through the store. He tails him to the point where a physical altercation is almost forced.

This isn't the first time people have used TikTok as an excuse to assault people. Many of the TikTok challenges are mostly harmless, but some people will always take it too far.

The platform has come under fire for allowing this kind of content, and fans are calling for a policy change regarding harassment. This may be difficult for the company to implement as moderation of millions upon millions of clips daily flood the platform.

The platform recently had an issue with the silhouette challenge. People were finding ways to remove the red filter on TikTok, endangering people's privacy.

