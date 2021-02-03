'How to remove red filter' videos on YouTube pose a significant threat to the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok

TikTok users' privacy doing the silhouette challenge is under threat because other users on the internet have begun devising methods to unmask TikTok users. In a move that puts people's safety at risk, multiple videos can be found on YouTube with detailed instructions on removing the red filter used in TikTok videos.
Users following the trend are outraged as there is currently no way of stopping this breach of privacy. This malicious move by some will ultimately ruin the silhouette challenge's theme of empowerment.
TikTok Silhouette Challenge safety at risk
Since its release in 2016, TikTok has taken the world by storm with its accessible platform and easy to consume short-form content. Many people view the app to be heard or express themselves creatively in the digital domain. The #silhouettechallenge is one such example of a collective digital activity.
Initially viewed as a means to be tongue-in-cheek about one's sexuality, the video challenge now faces major threats as users' privacy and safety are at risk.
While it is unclear how quickly YouTube will respond to this, one can only hope that such videos are taken down before people are doxed or harassed.
Other social media giants have already taken action. Twitter banned all accounts found posting such content. Reddit removed the r/SilhouetteUnfiltered subreddit.
