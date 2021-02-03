'How to remove red filter' videos on YouTube pose a significant threat to the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok

TikTok users' privacy doing the silhouette challenge is under threat because other users on the internet have begun devising methods to unmask TikTok users. In a move that puts people's safety at risk, multiple videos can be found on YouTube with detailed instructions on removing the red filter used in TikTok videos.

Users following the trend are outraged as there is currently no way of stopping this breach of privacy. This malicious move by some will ultimately ruin the silhouette challenge's theme of empowerment.

Also read: Twitch streamer faces severe backlash for writing subscriber names all over her body, platform's integrity in question.

TikTok Silhouette Challenge safety at risk

if you remove the red filter off of someone's silhouette challenge you are a sex offender to me, idc idc — A Black Hun (@jxmilladah) January 28, 2021

Since its release in 2016, TikTok has taken the world by storm with its accessible platform and easy to consume short-form content. Many people view the app to be heard or express themselves creatively in the digital domain. The #silhouettechallenge is one such example of a collective digital activity.

Initially viewed as a means to be tongue-in-cheek about one's sexuality, the video challenge now faces major threats as users' privacy and safety are at risk.

i’m reporting every creep removing the red filter on the silhouette challenge. & i can see y’all likes too. weirdos. — mizz khalifa. 💨🍃 (@ohhi_howareyou) January 29, 2021

If you remove the red filter on the silhouette challenge you are a predator https://t.co/Lc4EIzzPly — Alex (@Alexandra_Pec) January 29, 2021

Advertisement

Obviously not linking, but there are videos all over YouTube offering tutorials for how to "remove" the red filter for TikTok's Silhouette Challenge, in which women dance nude or partially nude in silhouette. This is a huge consent violation and @YouTube should remove them ASAP. — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) February 1, 2021

While it is unclear how quickly YouTube will respond to this, one can only hope that such videos are taken down before people are doxed or harassed.

Other social media giants have already taken action. Twitter banned all accounts found posting such content. Reddit removed the r/SilhouetteUnfiltered subreddit.

Also read: Twitch streamer "Tessi," who got disowned by her dad for making fun of a cancer patient, says it's not "her fault."