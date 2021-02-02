Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Twitch streamer "Tessi," who got disowned by her dad for making fun of a cancer patient, says it's not "her fault"

Tessi says it
Tessi says it's not her fault (Image Via PLAYMATETESSI/YouTube)
Matthew Wilkins
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 02 Feb 2021, 19:18 IST
News
Advertisement

A few days ago, a small-time Twitch streamer known as "Tessi" was shut down by her father after insulting a cancer patient. She had gotten into an argument with a random girl during her live stream.

Things got heated when Tessi made personal attacks on the girl for wearing a wig due to leukemia. This is what Tessi had to say:

"You're such a loser. Your wig is even falling off. What is it even like having cancer."

Backlash soon followed as people were outraged by the statement and called for her to be canceled.

Fatherly intervention

Tessi's father, Jeremy, took to YouTube to address the issue.

Advertisement

He said that "Tessi" had even livestreamed herself doing drugs in school a few years back. This got her arrested at the time.

Tessi
Tessi's father talks about his daughter (Image Via Formerly Me/YouTube)

Jeremy further explained that his daughter has been to several psychologists and therapists over the years, but it has been futile.

Tessi
Tessi's father bans her from ever returning home (Image Via Formerly Me/YouTube)

Finally, upon facing backlash from her fans, Jeremy had this to say:

Advertisement
"You know what Mya? You can come after me all you want. I'm an adult. I can deal with it but your sister is a minor. Your sister has had to be front row and center for all your drama.

He then called her out for not acting like an adult and not taking any responsibility for herself.

Tessi claims she's innocent

In a recent live stream, Tessi said that it wasn't her fault and her father was lying. She claims that while packing to leave the house, her father got agitated and behaved aggressively, which forced her to call for help.

Tessi talks about the night she had to leave the house (Image Via sensitive soci3ty/YouTube)
Tessi talks about the night she had to leave the house (Image Via sensitive soci3ty/YouTube)

Tessi, during her live stream, has this to say:

"Shortly after I booked my hotel, while trying to get an Uber, my dad erupted violently on the phone. My sister was banging on the door to let me know.

Tessi states that she had to then call the cops. Her father had also warned her that there would be consequences for making fun of a cancer patient.

Â Tessi stating that her father lied in his video (Image Via sensitive soci3ty/YouTube)
 Tessi stating that her father lied in his video (Image Via sensitive soci3ty/YouTube)

According to Jeremy, Tessi had unwittingly involved her younger sister on the livestream when she had called the cops. Following these incidents, he banned her from returning home.

Advertisement
Tessi
Tessi's fans defend her (Image Via sensitive soci3ty/YouTube)

Tessi also claimed that Jeremy was unemployed, which turned out to be untrue. He goes by the name of Jim West, a successful author and cybersecurity expert with many awards and nominations to show for.

Published 02 Feb 2021, 19:18 IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी