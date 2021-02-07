Twitch streamer "Woody" gets tricked into saying the N-word while addressing a viewer on livestream

The age-old battle of Twitch streamers versus the N-word rages on, and the latest victim is a Twitch streamer named Woody.

Trolls have been using many methods over the years to get streamers in trouble, from bait usernames to embarrassing text-to-speech donations. This time, they hit the mark.

Although not the first to fall prey to these schemes, Woody's slip up and instant regret is pretty hilarious for anyone looking to get a quick laugh.

Also read: From Navy Vet to TikTok: The Story of Bella Poarch's Military Service and Subsequent Fame

Twitch streamer gets jebaited into saying the N-word

Probably the oldest trick in the book, a user called "Nick Ger" in Woody's Twitch chat prompted him to say it out loud while referring to the user. What ensued was instant regret as it dawned on Woody that he'd fallen for the trick.

Knowing he can't take it back, Woody resigned to his fate and called the offending party a "d*ck" and gracefully moved on.

Advertisement

Not the first to slip up regarding the N-word, PewDiePie too fell into hot water when he let the N-word slip during a PUBG stream in September 2017.

While Woody's slip up is understandably accidental and prompted by someone else, PewDiePie didn't get off the hook so lightly.

The context in which the word came out offended many people, leading them to appeal for the cancellation of PewDiePie. Many have accused the Swedish YouTuber of racism and white supremacy since then. He has vehemently denied both accusations.

While cases like Woody's may be funny, it is understood that no harm was intended.

Also read: "That guy can groom": Twitch streamer makes a CallMeCarson joke on live stream