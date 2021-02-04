From Navy Vet to TikTok: The Story of Bella Poarch's Military Service and Subsequent Fame

Bella Poarch's rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric. But who is she, and how did she find herself at the height of TikTok fame?

Boasting over 55 million followers on TikTok and averaging 21 million views per post, the Filipina-American Navy veteran has seen a massive rise in popularity in 2020. She is now so popular that she has even attracted the attention of major Esports organizations who are willing to sign her as a content creator.

Bella Poarch's rise to stardom

Born February 8th, 1997, Poarch moved to the United States of America with her family at age 13 from the Philippines. After enlisting in the Navy and completing tours for her country, her claim to fame after military service was a lip-sync video posted on TikTok to the viral song “M to the B” by British artist Millie B.

Her content was initially criticized as 'low-effort,' but the TikTok star's numbers and high profile collabs do not lie. In 2020, Bella Poarch was spotted alongside Tyga lip-syncing some songs, which sparked off the rumor mill.

In another testament to her popularity, the TikTok star reportedly grabbed the interest of two large Esports organizations - 100Thieves and FaZe Clan. Both parties apparently showed interest in signing the internet personality as a content creator under their respective banners.

Speaking about how TikTok saved her life, Poarch realized that she had PTSD and discussed the love and support she received from fans after going viral.

