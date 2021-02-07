"That guy can groom": Twitch streamer makes a CallMeCarson joke on live stream

Carson 'CallMeCarson' King was recently the butt of a grooming joke on Mizkif's Twitch stream. Making light of the recent allegations against CallMeCarson, the entire panel of streamers and Twitch chat collectively lost their minds at the hilarious joke cracked at his expense.

CallMeCarson is no stranger to controversy facing allegations of racism and reports of underage grooming.

CallMeCarson grooming joke leaves Twitch chat in splits.

During Mizkif's stream, streamer RyanMccarty dropped a subtle jab at CallMeCarson's situation with a well-placed remark as the panel was talking about him.

"Carson has great hair though, that guy can groom"

For those out of the loop, YouTuber and Twitch streamer CallMeCarson, known for his 'Discord's Got Talent' series, recently fell under scrutiny after a fan accused him of grooming her she was 17 and King was 19.

A 18 year old girl posted this video on twitter Claiming that Call Me Carson groomed her when she was 17! #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/MGKowDkE5X — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 5, 2021

I reached out to @Copiicatt asking if nudes where exchange with Carson & she stated: “ Yes on Snapchat “ https://t.co/Kw8QXF2D8S — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 6, 2021

In this context, grooming is when an adult 'prepares' a minor for a romantic or other relationships until they are of legal age. Grooming cases can be legally gray because proving intent is tricky.

But that didn't stop netizens from taking to Twitter and campaigning for the YouTuber to be canceled. The controversy reached far-and-wide, even attracting fellow content creators' attention, some of who defended King. When asked to weigh in on King's grooming situation, Cr1tikal said,

"But 19 and 17, that’s, again, I don’t see anything wrong with that. That’s two years you’re literally in the same f***king grade. You are in the exact same f***king grade. I don’t see a problem with 19 and 17.”

