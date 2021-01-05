CallMeCarson allegations worsen as 17-year-old accuses him of grooming

The grooming allegations against CallMeCarson have sent shockwaves through his fan base, and they are getting murkier.

Noah and Traves, former members of The Lunch Club podcast, recently stunned the world after alleging that the Minecraft star groomed underage fans on Keemstar’s latest Drama Alert episode.

With the internet still reeling from these claims, a woman has now come forward with several incriminating screenshots where she accuses CallMeCarson of grooming her while she was still 17, and in high school:

In a detailed Twitter thread, a user by the name of Sam revealed shockingly inappropriate messages allegedly sent to her by CallMeCarson.

Revealing that their conversation stemmed from a joke where she tweeted at him to be her boyfriend, the 21-year-old soon ended up sliding into her DM’s:

Heres a few things he has said to me pic.twitter.com/2ZeGg1E5GJ — sam (@miniborb) January 5, 2021

She even provided additional proof by providing a screenshot of his Discord account ID, with her messages in the background:

his account id with my messages in the back pic.twitter.com/VgKFBPJbv2 — sam (@miniborb) January 5, 2021

screen recording on phone of our messages - pic.twitter.com/ZrKpTqEPEp — sam (@miniborb) January 5, 2021

Twitter reacts as woman claims she was groomed by CallMeCarson

Recently, Drama Alert host Keemstar hosted a breaking episode on his channel, inviting Noah and Traves, former members of The Lunch Club.

The two claimed that CallMeCarson had allegedly sexted underage fans back in March and had simultaneously informed all the members of his actions.

While their revelations were merely accusations, with no semblance of solid proof until this point of time, it is the recently leaked Discord messages by the then-teenage victim that have further enraged the online community.

to anyone else who experienced this. im hurting so much for all of you. no one deserves this. im here to talk. thank you all — sam (@miniborb) January 5, 2021

In light of her shocking revelations, a majority of fans extended support to her and denounced the inappropriate messages allegedly sent by the popular Minecraft YouTuber:

this is so disgusting. i'm so sorry this happened to you. i hope you're okay now and are in a better state now. sending all of my love to you — lee ♡’s james (@vadersfett) January 5, 2021

holy shit, this is awful. i'm so sorry for what you've gone through. take time to take good care of yourself. stay safe ❤️ — cooper (@ooerscooer) January 5, 2021

just reading those messages made me sick to my stomach. i hope youre alright and thank you so much for coming out about this. — fubert 🐟🧪 (@fukagamine) January 5, 2021

I can’t believe I even watched him and looked up to him, thank you for speaking out you are very brave. It’s nice to know I’m no longer supporting a p3do — Haru Yoshida simp 👉🏻👈🏻 (@Busterbigdaddy) January 5, 2021

you're so incredibly brave for coming out about this. you didn't deserve any of this and i'm so sorry he took advantage of you like that. thank you for telling your story, i hope carson gets what he deserves — fran (@gowonflwr) January 5, 2021

Another user also made a vital point related to all those duking it out over the Romeo and Juliet laws, which deal with consent and legal age, especially when the couple’s age difference is minor.

-financially, socially, not just sexually as well. The idea of having someone with a huge platform talk to you can sometimes be an overwhelming thing-making you more susceptible to their manipulation for example the Austin Jones situation. — ferris | BLM (@jansverypretty) January 5, 2021

While some argued that since CallMeCarson was 19 and the victim 17, their interaction can be deemed legal. However, that Carson himself admits to it being grooming and still continues with it is what poses a major problem:

The legal age is 18, considering she was 17, not 18, means it is illegal — Brahms (@HeyBrahms) January 5, 2021

He was. Under Romeo and Juliet laws, their interaction is legal. However, the issue comes in the fact that Carson stated he didn't WANT to be a groomer, but went ahead with it anyways. Illegal or not, Carson is still definitely in the wrong. — Kek (@AbsoluteTopKek) January 5, 2021

he obviously felt/knew it was wrong cause he kept bringing up the fact that she wasn’t 18 and that it felt wrong — zoo wee mama (@FEMMEBIRDD) January 5, 2021

As the internet continues to come to terms with these shocking allegations, Keemstar announced that he would do a follow up video tomorrow, where reportedly more victims would share their stories:

Things are getting worse. People are coming out with claims...



Buckle up. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 5, 2021

Considering these recently leaked Discord messages, things don’t look good for CallMeCarson, as fans continue to await an accountable response from him.