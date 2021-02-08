Rabbit meme girl Negaoryx opens up about harassment on Twitter

Negaoryx recently took to Twitter to set the record straight about the harassment that streamers, or any public figure, face online.
The popular Twitch streamer and content creator addressed multiple tweets about the misconstrued opinions people have about what "comes with the territory" of streaming. She also spoke up about the realities of the situation.
What followed was a series of tweets that mainly served as a plea to reduce harassment that people face online.
Negaoryx opens up about online harassment
Replying to a now-deleted tweet, Negaoryx said the narrative of accepting harassment is a step back that hurts everyone. In a follow-up tweet, she also mentioned this is an isolated example from hundreds of tweets that she receives along the same lines.
The 28-year-old petitioned fans to keep the discussion civil and combat the problem with civility.
While many fans came out in support of Negaoryx, the discussion did not end there. Another inflammatory statement was made, which warranted a reality check from the Twitch star.
Not one to hear ill-informed opinions, Negaoryx set the record straight on how commonplace harassment is regardless of follower count, community count, or any other metric.
To further disprove the information, Negaoryx went into detail about the steps she takes to combat trolls and online harassment.
As a responsible influencer, Negaoryx also petitioned her fans to keep the decisions civil and not post any toxic reactions to the people she responds to, as that's a form of harassment as well.
Negaoryx found herself immortalized as a content creator when a moment during her "The Last of Us Part 2" stream went viral. What ensued was hilarity and a multitude of spin-off memes.
Published 08 Feb 2021, 14:33 IST