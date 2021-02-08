Rabbit meme girl Negaoryx opens up about harassment on Twitter

Negaoryx recently took to Twitter to set the record straight about the harassment that streamers, or any public figure, face online.

The popular Twitch streamer and content creator addressed multiple tweets about the misconstrued opinions people have about what "comes with the territory" of streaming. She also spoke up about the realities of the situation.

What followed was a series of tweets that mainly served as a plea to reduce harassment that people face online.

Negaoryx opens up about online harassment

YOU are a part of the problem by brushing this off saying "it comes with the territory." Accepting harassment quietly does nothing to change the toxicity that pervades so many online spaces.



Run your own channel however you want but take a seat & stop telling me how to run mine. https://t.co/aFYgNFGZjs — negaoryx (@negaoryx) February 5, 2021

Replying to a now-deleted tweet, Negaoryx said the narrative of accepting harassment is a step back that hurts everyone. In a follow-up tweet, she also mentioned this is an isolated example from hundreds of tweets that she receives along the same lines.

The 28-year-old petitioned fans to keep the discussion civil and combat the problem with civility.

Also, just to be clear:

A) this is just one of the MANY people who replied with this kind of comment

B) we need less harassment online, not more. please remember that with how you phrase your replies to anyone in the comments, even if their reply is frustrating or uncalled for. — negaoryx (@negaoryx) February 5, 2021

While many fans came out in support of Negaoryx, the discussion did not end there. Another inflammatory statement was made, which warranted a reality check from the Twitch star.

You will have to choose, one day, between views/followers vs mental health.



There are simple ways to limit trolls, at the cost of views, activity, followers, likes, etc...



It depends what people find is more important to them. — 💉 Dan 😷 (@tricolore) February 5, 2021

Not one to hear ill-informed opinions, Negaoryx set the record straight on how commonplace harassment is regardless of follower count, community count, or any other metric.

I got my first stalker who sent me death threats & made social media profiles to encourage others to send me messages telling me to k*ll myself when I had 400 followers & 10 average viewers.



Smaller views/followers does NOT = less harassment. Stop giving bad, unasked for advice. https://t.co/A6qG6V2TSw — negaoryx (@negaoryx) February 5, 2021

To further disprove the information, Negaoryx went into detail about the steps she takes to combat trolls and online harassment.

"There are simple ways to limit troll." Like using high automod settings, having a well-trained mod team, having zero tolerance policies in chat & on socials for banning/blocking offenders? Only collabing with people who run their channels similarly? All the things I already do? — negaoryx (@negaoryx) February 5, 2021

As a responsible influencer, Negaoryx also petitioned her fans to keep the decisions civil and not post any toxic reactions to the people she responds to, as that's a form of harassment as well.

This shouldn't have to be said but: if someone's saying something asinine & I retweet it to correct them, please do NOT harass them in response. Have a discussion if you wish, but personal insults, harassment, etc. don't help & aren't what our community's about. — negaoryx (@negaoryx) February 5, 2021

Negaoryx found herself immortalized as a content creator when a moment during her "The Last of Us Part 2" stream went viral. What ensued was hilarity and a multitude of spin-off memes.

