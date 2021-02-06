5 Twitch streamers who said the N-word on live stream 

Twitch streamers have to adhere to a strict code of conduct on the platform, but everyone is human, and these five streamers are no exception.

Whether it was deliberate or unintentional, these streamers were caught slipping, and faced quite a lot of backlash for it. Here's five times Twitch streamers were not able to filter themselves and said the N-word live on stream in front of thousands of people.

5 times Twitch streamers said the N-word live

1. Tfue

Former FaZe clan member Tfue had an awkward moment during a minecraft stream. In a flurry of seemingly non-threating insults, the streamer let an N-word slip in the middle and played it off as if nothing happened. Tfue looked completely oblivious to what just happened and continued streaming.

2. Alinity

Controversial Twitch streamer Alinity has faced multiple controversies in her career. Having been banned three times on Twitch, Alinity cannot seem to get it right, and her saying the N-word on two separate occasions does not help her case. The streamer earlier faced backlash for pet abuse, even warranting a reaction from PETA.

3. Ninja

Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, has had multiple slip-ups regarding the N-word. As a streamer with a huge fan following like his, there are bound to be trolls out there trying to get the best of him. Whether its weirdly worded usernames or slip ups in conversation, Ninja is not immune to the N-word slip.

4. Amouranth

Another streamer who's seen her fair share of controversy, Amouranth too accidently let the N-word slip while talking to her chat. Recently, Amouranth revealed her tactic of "laying on the bed" to get more views on Twitch, which raised a lot of eyebrows from the online community.

5. PewDiePie

Back in 2017, PewDiePie faced massive backlash for saying the N-word during a PUBG stream. Warranting stories from the Washington Post and many other publications, the Swedish YouTuber was labelled a white supremacist and racist - an image that he has been trying to prove wrong for many years.

