Gorilla Glue girl update: TikToker who sprayed glue in her hair visits ER 

Tessica Brown, better known as the "Gorilla Glue girl," recently went viral after posting a TikTok talking about her predicament and how she got there. Posting under the handle of Im_D_Ollady, the misfortune that she brought onto her scalp has left netizens feeling concerned yet entertained.

She has attempted to wash the substance off 15 times to no avail. The content creator took to TikTok to warn people about the dangers of spraying one's hair with Gorilla Glue.

Gorilla Glue girl goes to the ER

UPDATE: The woman who went viral for using Gorilla Glue in her hair has sought medical treatment.



Wishing her the best 🙏



MORE: https://t.co/7NbzEudv5N pic.twitter.com/fg70lN4Mk0 — Complex (@Complex) February 6, 2021

After posting about the incident on Twitter, Tessica Brown had people worried about her situation. Stating that she has lived with this for a month and that even washing her hair over 15 times has not helped, Twitter users were convinced that her scalp and hair were severely damaged.

Right??? She didn’t even seem as concerned as I was. Sis gonna have to dip her head in a bucket of acetone 😫😫 — ROSA SPARKS (@chyennemc) February 4, 2021

She tried to wash it out with shampoo and nothing moved... her hair is finished — Laura✨🇳🇬 (@Laura_baby_01) February 4, 2021

At one point, even Gorilla Glue's official TikTok chimed in with an attempt to salvage the TikTok artist's hair with some advice. This was done to help others who might've found themselves in such a situation.

Gorilla glue’s official TT commented on her page! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/OqZ8pTKIck — Janée (@JaneeMonique808) February 4, 2021

Tessica Brown eventually listened to all the concerned people flooding her with advice. Brown posted a video of herself in the emergency room on Instagram, where she got over four hundred thousand views and thousands of support messages.

When Twitter users found out about this update, the reactions were mixed. Some sent the best of wishes her way, and others stated that she did it for the clout.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Wishing her the best? That’s natural section bruh. Lmao — Alan (@Alan_Sneider66) February 6, 2021

I'm gorilla glued to the edge of my seat seeing how this is going to turn out — Vince (@vincey1991) February 6, 2021

After the doctors finish her treatment pic.twitter.com/fKEDBEeqrq — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus) February 6, 2021

bruuuh!! i really hope she’s okay, this got scary real quick 😭 — Adrian 🇵🇭 (@ayeeeeeedrian) February 7, 2021

