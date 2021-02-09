David Dobrik shows off his new house in YouTube return 

After a three-month hiatus from YouTube, David Dobrik is back with a bang. The 24-year-old internet personality was seen giving his friends a tour of the massive estate that he now owns.

David Dobrik was last spotted in a video with Sacha Baron Cohen, promoting the upcoming Borat film.

David Dobrik's new house

After announcing a hiatus from vlogging due to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the planet, David Dobrik is back. He now owns a home worthy of being in MTV Cribs.

Vast sprawling spaces and a theatre room, David Dobrik's new house has it all. Even ex-Drake and Josh star Josh Peck was stunned to see the YouTuber's new digs.

"Jesus, oh my God! Wait, this is a house you can afford after you QUIT vlogging, what could you afford if you kept vlogging f***ing Puerto Rico?" - Josh Peck

From the functional household items like a wine cellar to the absurd luxuries like a water fountain that dispenses fruit punch, no stones were left unturned when building this place.

All the perks and frills aside, David Dobrik shed light on why the reveal took so long. Quoting that he wanted to make regular content again, the new house features a complete studio for a podcast that he plans to do weekly.

David gifts Taylor and Ella brand new cars

He rounded the video off with a thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. In typical David Dobrik fashion, he handed Taylor Hudson and Ella D'Souza the keys to their brand new whips; a Mercedes-Benz and an Audi.

