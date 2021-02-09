TikTok community's latest conspiracy theory says Addison Rae is part of The Illuminati

TikTok sensation Addison Rae can't seem to escape the public eye. This time she's the subject of a wild conspiracy theory.

The conspiracy theory states that she is now in the Illuminati. TikTokers are trying to gather evidence against the star to show that she is now part of the secret society.

Whether these claims have any truth or not is up to interpretation. It is quite fascinating to see the lengths to which people will go to build a narrative.

TikTokers say Addison Rae has joined the Illuminati

The theory got legs by noting Addison Rae's recent connection to the Kardashians after getting their attention over the internet. Theorists are stating that this is the beginning of her indoctrination.

TikTokers are certain that Addison Rae's presence on season 20 of Keeping up with the Kardashians is a sign that she's being brought into the secret society.

Another TikTok user referenced the Illuminati's eye as ever-present on Addison Rae and every other major celebrity's profile. This has always been widely accepted as an indicator of some involvement with the secret society.

For those out of the loop, the Illuminati, translated as "The Enlightened," is believed to be the name of a secret society. It's rumored that the society has a major influence across the globe.

Whether it's swaying public opinion or pulling strings from behind the scenes, netizens have been theorizing what the Illuminati is and who belongs to it for decades.

The "Illuminati Confirmed" conspiracy theories have been mocked on the internet spawning for a while. Countless memes have ridiculed the movement.

Whether any of these theories have any merit is anyone's guess, but some of the absurd ones are enough to get a good laugh.

