The internet wants the D'Amelio sisters cancelled: Here's why

Netizens have not been taking kindly to the D'Amelio sisters over the past few weeks and are calling for their cancellation on two different accounts.

This isn't the first time that the internet has called for the cancellation of the internet personalities. In 2020, Charli D'Amelio's fans were upset over her apparent greed for followers. She said she was upset that she didn't hit 100 million followers in a year while sitting on a whopping 95 million.

Why people are calling for the D'Amelio sisters to be canceled

Dixie D'Amelio called out for ignoring her privilege

Dixie D'Amelio was recently featured on Vogue for their "24 hours with" series but probably didn't get the expected reactions. As of writing this article, the video has 86,000 dislikes and 62,000 likes, echoing the disapproval for her latest comments.

In the video, the singer speaks about moving out and her motivations for not going to college. To most people, it seemed petty and privileged.

"I decided not to go to college because travelling back and forth was going to be a lot and it was really scary because I saw a TikTok saying that they would play my songs at a frat party and that's really what turned me away from going to school because I don't think I could handle that level of embarrassment being at a frat party and someone playing my song"

The internet was not having any of Dixie D'Amelio's petty reasons to not get an education. Going to college is a privilege that many work their entire lives towards, and some get held back for financial reasons.

Stating embarrassment over one's songs being played around them was a classic case of privilege that the internet was quick to call out.

YouTube reacts to Dixie D'Amelio's decision to not go to college

Charli D'Amelio faces backlash over Squishmallows

Posting an image with an impressive collection of Squishmallows, fans did not take too kindly to Charli D'Amelio hoarding the soft plushies.

Quoting reasons from price inflation to denying therapy to people who buy them as stress relievers, people took to her Instagram comments and Twitter to express their dissent.

Her are some of the responses on Instagram and Twitter:

Charli's fans don't appreciate her collection

These kids should not be allowed on the internet unsupervised. They obviously don't know how to act right. #cancelcharli — 《Randyn》 (@strxngeclouds) February 2, 2021

Charli D'Amelio is Cancelled pic.twitter.com/xz313a22AW — Everything is Cancelled (@TheCancelMan) February 5, 2021

