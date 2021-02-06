TikToker who used Gorilla Glue on hair says she's now going to the ER

Tessica Brown, aka Im_D_Ollady, recently uploaded a video on TikTok talking about the situation she put herself in by applying Gorilla Glue on her hair.
Posting it as a warning to others, the TikToker has gone viral, with people on Twitter losing it over her slicked-back hair that hasn't moved over multiple washes. Now, the infamous TikToker is apparently going to the Emergency Room for her actions.
How Gorilla Glue landed a TikToker in the ER
Posted as a forewarning for netizens, Tessica started her TikTok by briefly explaining how she got into this predicament in the first place.
"Hey, y'all. For those of you that know me know that my hair has been like this for about a month now. It's not by choice. No, it's not by choice. When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little Got2b Glued Spray, you know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn't have any more Got2b Glued Spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea."
Claiming that her hair is now completely stuck in place thanks to Gorilla Glue, it seems that the TikToker has exhausted all her options of fixing this herself and is going to the ER.
Her infamy has reached so far that the official Gorilla Glue TikTok handle posted some advice to salvage her hair.
Ending her video with some sage advice, here's what Tessica said:
"If you ever, ever run out of Got2b Glued Spray, don't ever use this. Unless you want your hair to be like that forever."
Twitter users had a field day with her TikTok, posting funny and supportive reactions to her unfortunate plight.
Published 06 Feb 2021, 16:02 IST