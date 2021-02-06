TikToker who used Gorilla Glue on hair says she's now going to the ER

Tessica Brown, aka Im_D_Ollady, recently uploaded a video on TikTok talking about the situation she put herself in by applying Gorilla Glue on her hair.

Posting it as a warning to others, the TikToker has gone viral, with people on Twitter losing it over her slicked-back hair that hasn't moved over multiple washes. Now, the infamous TikToker is apparently going to the Emergency Room for her actions.

Also read: "I could die": Lil Uzi shares picture of forehead bleeding after $24 million pink diamond experiment backfires

How Gorilla Glue landed a TikToker in the ER

This woman put gorilla glue in her hair and now it’s stuck in this one style 😭 pic.twitter.com/521Yv95eYc — Raven Darkhölme (@LeBlossommm) February 4, 2021

Posted as a forewarning for netizens, Tessica started her TikTok by briefly explaining how she got into this predicament in the first place.

"Hey, y'all. For those of you that know me know that my hair has been like this for about a month now. It's not by choice. No, it's not by choice. When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little Got2b Glued Spray, you know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn't have any more Got2b Glued Spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea."

Claiming that her hair is now completely stuck in place thanks to Gorilla Glue, it seems that the TikToker has exhausted all her options of fixing this herself and is going to the ER.

the gorilla glue girl said she's going to the er. bless her heart and hair follicles. — Openly Black-ish (@Connichameleon2) February 5, 2021

Advertisement

Her infamy has reached so far that the official Gorilla Glue TikTok handle posted some advice to salvage her hair.

Gorilla glue’s official TT commented on her page! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/OqZ8pTKIck — Janée (@JaneeMonique808) February 4, 2021

Ending her video with some sage advice, here's what Tessica said:

"If you ever, ever run out of Got2b Glued Spray, don't ever use this. Unless you want your hair to be like that forever."

Twitter users had a field day with her TikTok, posting funny and supportive reactions to her unfortunate plight.

Right??? She didn’t even seem as concerned as I was. Sis gonna have to dip her head in a bucket of acetone 😫😫 — ROSA SPARKS (@chyennemc) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

She tried to wash it out with shampoo and nothing moved... her hair is finished — Laura✨🇳🇬 (@Laura_baby_01) February 4, 2021

She is just trying to show her appreciation for the new Godzilla vs Kong movie — John Eva (@JohnEvaComedy) February 5, 2021

I hope she's looking forward to a bald look bc after this there is no way she can grow back natural hair. That scalp is finished for life. — BackupTasha🇬🇲🇺🇸 (WEAR A MASK) (@ABackuptasha) February 5, 2021

Right??? She didn’t even seem as concerned as I was. Sis gonna have to dip her head in a bucket of acetone 😫😫 — ROSA SPARKS (@chyennemc) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

saw gorilla glue trending and thought there was a new strain out — Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 5, 2021

Omggg this lady with the Gorilla Glue in her hair is giving me anxiety! 😭 — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 4, 2021

I’m like invested in this gorilla glue hair situation now. I need constant updates. — bebe mama (@imbrandisanise) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

hopefully her hair and scalp aren’t permanently damaged — 𝕋𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕟 (@msr_ayee) February 5, 2021

Also read: From navy vet to TikTok: The story of Bella Poarch's military service and subsequent fame