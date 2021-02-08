When the internet almost canceled Twitch streamer 'Bad Bunny' for berating viewers

Twitch is a great platform for people to express themselves, broadcast their interests, and talk to people. This platform is home to all kinds of content creators. Some do it to connect. Others to generate income. However, the income route has led to steamers exploiting their audiences.

BadBunny is an example of a Twitch streamer who doesn't seem to be concerned with personifying greed. Known as the 'internet's greediest streamer,' BadBunny has faced backlash for what she terms free entertainment and ungrateful fans.

Twitch's BadBunny: Greed and controversy

People don't respect badbunny as a content creator (or person for what matters) for the right reasons tbh, imagine thinking you're entitled to subs while your content is trash xd — DatGuyFerra (@CristianFerrar3) January 20, 2020

The 33-year-old streamer drew flak from Netizens because of her rage for not receiving enough donations or subscriptions while streaming.

"I haven't got a donation or sub for an hour ...what the f***...how did my whole speech about how I need subs and to get this stream going if you like the content blah blah blah have that result in zero subs?"

Many of the streamer's comments characterize greed and exploitation for her audience. Entitled would be an understatement for BadBunny. She was once caught saying,

"5 dollars a month ! How do you have hours to watch me and not 5 dollars a month...I don't know what are you doing with your life where you have hours of time to watch Twitch and not 5 dollars for the content that you're watching!"

"I respect you and everything you offer, then give me f****** money! That's the way that I register your respect, if you give me money, do you understand?"

It is safe to say the internet wasn't having any of it and called out her toxic behavior on Twitter.

gah damn.... she fucked up — YaBoiRocco (@YaBoiRocco) January 20, 2020

Let's not forget she herself uses adblock yet condemns others for using it — DedishVonDoom (@ArtDedzone) January 23, 2020

I can’t take any opinion you have seriously. You get mad when people don’t sub to you for an hour. If you need money that bad get an actual job where you work 9-5. Also there is a feature that is a sub only stream try it out with your 5 subs! — Elijah J Mitchell (@ElijahJMitchell) January 20, 2020

Maybe if you gave the schools 5 dollars they would cover it — Chump (@ImNotAChump) January 20, 2020

Do I need to donate 5$ to hear your rant on this even though you stream on a free public network — Adrian R (@OgSourdZxX) January 20, 2020

Hey Moneyhungry or Badbunny which ever it is. I think people rather hold onto their hard earned money than give it to someone who sounds so entitled to others money. Plus who wants to support someone who fosters a toxic community like this. pic.twitter.com/OzVo9UlJD8 — Glitchsythe (@Glitchsythe) January 20, 2020

if i give you a $5 will you ban yourself? — #PrydeDaze (@UnitedDaze) January 20, 2020

do i have to pay you to reply to this tweet — Chris -_^ (@LeviAckermanTV) January 20, 2020

BadBunny continues to stream on Twitch daily. Although her follower count remains at 172,000, growth has been nearly zero.

