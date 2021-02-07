BadBunny: The Twitch streamer who shamed viewers for not donating - Where is she now?

BadBunny hasn't really gone anywhere. She's still making videos and spreading her ideology.

BadBunny originally had a fanbase due to her stream's original content. She already had a decent-sized fanbase because she dressed provocatively in these streams. She would also do yoga for her viewers.

well atleast this one is not cough badbunny the cough selfentitled streamer cough!!! — 🐷 TheSupahPiglets 🐷 #ThePigletsFietsfreakske (@benjitof2) January 23, 2020

If she said that she was mad at viewers not donating at the time, it would have made sense. BadBunny then started getting into politics, gained a different following, and calmed down on the provocative attire.

She stated that she was almost an alt-right supporter and wanted to educate her audience.

Interestingly this streamer BadBunny somehow has EVEN MORE followers a year later.



what is wrong with people lmfao.https://t.co/sXJ1MnPb7b pic.twitter.com/v6f73VK7Ha — Nathaniel Wyvern the meme dream machine. (@NathanielWyvern) January 17, 2021

It is strange to think that she was ever anything other than far-left due to her opinions. Her recent videos are titled "yes, ALL cops are bad" and "cool kids hate capitalism."

BadBunny has always tried to claim that she is in favor of fairness for everyone and against capitalism.

However, she's also stated that all of her viewer's lives combined are not as valuable as hers. She's followed that up with other contradictory statements, like when she said that everyone who views her should be paying the price to do so.

Literally looks like someone making fun of BadBunny. She's the streamer who calls her chat nasty names and will ban people from chat if they don't sub or donate to her — MrSpwn (@Mr_Spwn) January 22, 2020

Today, she is still making Twitch videos and has greatly benefitted from being on the news. She went from 20-40 viewers per stream two years ago to the thousands last year. Her streams now get eight to 14k views each.

BadBunny gained her massive following through clout

Badbunny did not get her clout through fame or politics. She mostly gained it after telling her fans that they're worthless and that they should be paying her money for the streams. Once bigger streamers and YouTubers caught wind of that, they put her on the map.

BadBunny does sometimes do yoga for her viewers, but it is rare.

