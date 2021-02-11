Twitter wants to cancel Disney Plus after Mandalorian star Gina Carano is fired from the show

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has been fired by Lucasfilm, and Twitter can't get enough.

Fired over controversial social media posts and views, the former MMA fighter has divided the Twitter community into two sides, one side campaigns for #FireGinaCarano while the other petitions to #CancelDisneyPlus.

UPDATE: Gina Carano has been dropped by UTA https://t.co/P9z8xKE7SX — Variety (@Variety) February 11, 2021

Following anti-Semitic posts on her Instagram, The Mandalorian star found herself fired from the show and removed by her talent agency as well.

A prominent right-winger and anti-masker, Gina Carano's social media presence was being closely monitored by Lucasfilm for a while.

"Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

The Instagram story in question was one where the Deadpool star likened being a republican to the treatment of Jews during the holocaust, which was the last straw for the studio, instantly firing her from "The Mandalorian."

Well, would say that I would miss @ginacarano as Cara Dune... But I won't. I don't fuck with Anti Semetic, transphobic pieces of offal. Beep boop bop that all the way to the birdie boiler. #ByeFelicia #FireGinaCarano — Ashley (Ash) (She/Her) (@usagiladyofmoon) February 11, 2021

Disney to Gina Carano: pic.twitter.com/ciqsycJTVi — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) February 11, 2021

Gina Carano has fallen to the dark side of the force. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) February 11, 2021

While most were lauding Disney for removing her from The Mandalorian with #FireGinaCarano being a success, many right-wingers came out in support of the actress with the #CancelDisneyPlus movement.

This is horrible. She is one of the most inspirational people I know. She has done nothing wrong. I have canceled my Disney Plus. #CancelDisneyPlus @ginacarano https://t.co/DTfGW6bwWv — nobody (@nobody_banzai) February 11, 2021

I don't usually get in on these things, but #CancelDisneyPlus.



Disney is ok with human rights abuses in China... but not free speech that offends leftists in America. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 11, 2021

#Disneyiswrong #HireGinaBack@ginacarano This is a load of horse crap!! She was telling the truth!! The Jews were mistreated and murdered because German people allowed themselves to see them as less than human. Screw you Disney for firing a voice of truth! https://t.co/iDmkvBYr1e — All Fun (@AllForFun2020) February 11, 2021

@Jon_Favreau You saved Star Wars. you cast @ginacarano . They fired her, for her personal beliefs, because a handful of crazy people wanted them to... If anybody is gonna stand up it will have to be you, because Disney needs you #CancelDisneyPlus — mattronimus (@mattronimus) February 11, 2021

Also this is so disappointing. 😥@disneyplus Disagreeing with someone's politics is not a reason to fire them. You know that's why you did it and it's a terrible decision.@ginacarano is the classy one always leading by good example. https://t.co/8n9QcwxkWa — Alison (@happilyeveralis) February 11, 2021

The #CancelDisneyPlus movement may not be getting the expected response, as people who are supporting the removal of Gina Carano from The Mandalorian are using the hashtag to mock the movement with memes and clap backs.

Uhhhhhhh no I don't think that I will #CancelDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/UfWYRBdPqj — Rain Rioken (@RainRioken) February 11, 2021

#CancelDisneyPlus *sees why it's trending* if anything now I want to spend more money on it. — Exodecai (@Exodecai) February 11, 2021

#CancelDisneyPlus? I’ve got #WandaVision to watch and #FalconAndWinterSoldier to watch soon. Its how I my Marvel movies. And some of the sources being used are from Fox News lol. So when it comes to cancelling: pic.twitter.com/DeMHG158CG — Ross Gardner (@Ross_Swim14) February 11, 2021

I'm actually going to buy another Disney plus account because I like when transphobic and antisemites get fired #cancelDisneyPlus — im a geysir (@normiemorgainne) February 11, 2021

If you’re going to #CancelDisneyPlus you may want to go and avoid everything in the picture below..... Or does that not fit the narrative? pic.twitter.com/oS5gjKIorJ — Nathan (@NathanBeal) February 11, 2021

