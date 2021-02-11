Twitter wants to cancel Disney Plus after Mandalorian star Gina Carano is fired from the show

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has been fired by Lucasfilm, and Twitter can't get enough.
Fired over controversial social media posts and views, the former MMA fighter has divided the Twitter community into two sides, one side campaigns for #FireGinaCarano while the other petitions to #CancelDisneyPlus.
Twitter calls for #CancelDisneyPlus after The Mandalorian star Gina Carano is fired
Following anti-Semitic posts on her Instagram, The Mandalorian star found herself fired from the show and removed by her talent agency as well.
A prominent right-winger and anti-masker, Gina Carano's social media presence was being closely monitored by Lucasfilm for a while.
"Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"
The Instagram story in question was one where the Deadpool star likened being a republican to the treatment of Jews during the holocaust, which was the last straw for the studio, instantly firing her from "The Mandalorian."
While most were lauding Disney for removing her from The Mandalorian with #FireGinaCarano being a success, many right-wingers came out in support of the actress with the #CancelDisneyPlus movement.
The #CancelDisneyPlus movement may not be getting the expected response, as people who are supporting the removal of Gina Carano from The Mandalorian are using the hashtag to mock the movement with memes and clap backs.
Published 11 Feb 2021, 12:50 IST