Fans react as Sasha Calle is cast as Supergirl in the DCEU's The Flash

The DCEU has officially cast Colombian actress Sasha Calle as Supergirl in the highly-anticipated Flash movie.

Set to be helmed by Argentine director Andy Muschietti of "It" fame, The Flash has now officially added Supergirl to its exciting line-up of superheroes.

Sasha Calle is set to be the first Latina Supergirl ever in the DC Universe and was reportedly chosen from more than 400 actresses who auditioned for the coveted role.

The news was broken by Andy Muschietti on his Instagram page, where he shared a clip of himself informing Sasha Calle that she is officially set to be the DCEU's Supergirl:

With the wholesome video going viral online, social media was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions, as excited fans took to Twitter to react to the DCEU'S Supergirl.

Who is Sasha Calle? Twitter reacts to the DCEU's Supergirl, set to arrive in The Flash

The Flash is one of the most anticpated films of the DCEU and stars Ezra Miller reprising his role as Barry Allen/The Flash.

The movie has created a lot of hype online, ever since it was announced that Michael Keaton would be donning the cowl once again for a special appearance, alongside Ben Affleck's Batman in the film.

Rumoured to be heavily inspired by The Flashpoint Paradax narrative in the comics, The Flash has now added Sasha Calle to the ranks as Supergirl, in what is expected to be a significant role.

The Colombian actress is a Daytime Emmy Award nominee for her work in The Young and The Restless, where she portrayed the role of Lola Rosales. According to IMDB, she has also starred In films such as The White Shoes and Final Stop. Sasha Calle was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.

She eventually moved to Los Angeles to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, from where she graduated with a BFA in Performing Arts.

In an exclusive statement to Deadline, Andy Muschietti revealed the complex process which preceded her casting:

"I saw more than four hundred auditions. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role"

With the DCEU finally getting it's Supergirl in the form of Sasha Calle, Twitter was soon abuzz with a barrage of fan reactions:

Spitting image. — Mike McFadden (@MUTGuru) February 19, 2021

She better be related to 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/p5llvp1WgP — Talon (@talonwhoo) February 19, 2021

DOES THAT MEAN HENRY AS WELL?! — Slay (@BurniesBurner) February 19, 2021

going to fight any tongue that rises against sasha calle as dceu supergirl pic.twitter.com/O3fBfZHCg5 — carlos (@waynescanary) February 19, 2021

SASHA CALLE AS KARA ZOR-EL WRITTEN BY CHRISTINA HODSON pic.twitter.com/t5qdjlQErQ — steph (@stoveek) February 19, 2021

There is so many reasons to celebrate that Sasha Calle will be SuperGirl 🎊👏🏻🍾 pic.twitter.com/6xBauzqTg2 — 𝙻𝚒𝚕𝚊𝚌 (@MermaidDreamsx) February 19, 2021

Sasha Calle is gonna kill it as Supergirl, hopefully she gets to interact with Henry Cavill’s Superman and we get to see them fighting together on the big screen against Brainiac one day :) — Luke (@qLxke_) February 19, 2021

future DCEU Supergirl I am already in love with you pic.twitter.com/RGW6YNogpF — Alena (@gayluthxr) February 19, 2021

I can't contain my happiness for @SashaCalle. I knew since the day she made her first appearance on #YR, she was going to be a big superstar. Look at her now — She's SUPERGIRL. Congratulations, Sasha! pic.twitter.com/i7XE6EAGTm — 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐇𝐨 ~ 𝐈'𝐦 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐆𝐢𝐫𝐥 ♥️ (@lillysaho) February 19, 2021

As someone who thinks Melissa is the perfect casting for Supergirl and thinks she is probably the definitive Supergirl, I can say without hesitation that Sasha Calle will kill it in the role pic.twitter.com/DdkbSC9ZrP — Quicksilver_the_GaƱining (@MagicDaGavining) February 19, 2021

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez & Sasha Calle as Supergirl.



The MCU & DCEU FINALLY getting Latina representation. pic.twitter.com/YNK9rAHdJT — Jimmy Folino - Black Lives Matter (@MrNiceGuy513) February 19, 2021

Love her casting. Looks like we'll finally get a more mature Kara/Linda from DCTV and hopefully she won't be a teenager like the comics. Hopefully her cameo in Flash allows her to be shown in a future Superman/Supergirl movie — Roger (@Butters360) February 19, 2021

The decision to defy the conventional portrayal of a blue-eyed, blonde-haired Supergirl has been lauded on the grounds of representation and diversity.

As a result, initial fan reaction towards Sasha Calle appears to be positive, with her work in The Young and Restless seemingly reassuring fans of her credentials.

With the DCEU officially getting it's very own Kara Zoe-El/Kara Danvers, all eyes are now on Sasha Calle, who has officially entered the big leagues.