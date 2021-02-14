How to get the new Flash 'Quick Bite' emote in Fortnite Season 5

The Fastest Man Alive has made his way to the item shop in Fortnite. Players can now purchase the entire Flash set in the game and zoom their way to victory while eliminating enemy players in the blink of an eye.

The Flash set includes a brand new emote called the Quick Bite emote. As the name suggests, this emote shows players zooming off to grab a small bite.

How to get the quick bite emote in Fortnite

Currently, the only way for players to acquire the emote in Fortnite is by purchasing it. This emote can be purchased as part of the Flash set available in-game for a price of 2,200 V-Bucks. Players can also purchase this item individually from the item shop. The emote itself is priced at 400 V-Bucks.

Since players can purchase this emote separately, the item isn't locked. This means that players can use this emote with any and every skin they want in Fortnite.

Although this emote makes sense when used with the flash skin, using this same emote with the Mancake skin or Peely makes it look hilarious.

However, this emote also has a few issues. When used with bigger skins like Venom or Guff, the burgers and the comics tend to float.

Despite the "Quick Bite" emote not being locked to Flash, it has a visual issue on bigger skins such as Venom and Guff, allowing them to learn how to float burgers and comics: pic.twitter.com/WkLB5mGYp2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 11, 2021

Users on Twitter were quick to point out that the Quick Bite emote wasn't the only emote which faced this issue with bigger skins. There were other emotes as well.

The big skins like those have visual glitches on some other emotes with objects, like “Rage Quit” and it annoys me so much — R.J. (@GamerBoi_29) February 11, 2021

There's a similar bug with the new valentine's emote where the flowers and hat will float out of the hands of any skin or hero that does not use the soldier skeleton. — Radical Red Head (@RealRadRedHead) February 11, 2021

Other users went on to mention that the issue was restricted to the locker only. When used in the game, this visual bug wasn't visible.

A lot of bigger skins have issues like that but only on the locker screen — 🦧 (@kurgmoment) February 11, 2021

Its just a locker glitch, it fixes in the lobby and in game — Nitro (@ItsNltro) February 11, 2021

Either way, the Quick Bite emote looks good enough, and it's just a bit more popular than the skin itself.

I want this emote so bad — Toroxin (@Toroxin_SK) February 11, 2021

Because people want too use it on other skins because it's cool — 7even (@TnTPiggy) February 11, 2021

The Flash set and emote is currently available in the item shop, but they may be removed quickly. Players who want to get their hands on this emote should probably do so before the Quick Bite emote leaves the Fortnite item shop and makes its way back into the speed force.