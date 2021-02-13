When is Fortnite coming back to iOS: Everything to know so far

Fortnite players can enjoy the globally popular battle royale game on their iOS devices via GeForce Now, until the official version comes out on the App Store that is.
Initial reports of Fortnite being playable on iOS devices emerged in November 2020 when Nvidia announced their cloud gaming service for the iOS platform, GeForce Now. GeForce Now is available for players on the following platforms:
- Macintosh
- Windows
- Android
- Chromebooks
- iOS
However, the service isn't available in all the regions yet, making it difficult for iOS users across the globe to access Fortnite on their preferred devices.
Additionally, YouTuber Golden had pointed out a few weeks ago that the Fortnite Season 5 app for iOS devices is currently in beta. A few select content creators have been given access to the beta version for testing purposes. This could mean that Fortnite is extremely close to making a return on iOS devices.
GeForce Now brings Fortnite back to iOS
GeForce Now was first released for iOS devices on November 19th, 2020. However, the service did not feature Fortnite as a playable game at the time of launch. Nvidia had further confirmed that the developers were working closely with Epic Games to create a touch-friendly Fortnite experience for GeForce Now.
Nevertheless, fans and players in the community have been eagerly waiting for the return of Fortnite to iOS devices. However, as it seems at the moment, the community will have to wait before that finally happens.
Even if GeForce Now makes Fortnite playable on iOS devices within a few days, the experience might not to be optimal for everyone who has previously played the game in its full form, prior to its removal from the iOS platform.
Fortnite, as well as various content creators, have been teasing a probable return for the extremely popular battle royale game to iOS devices. However, neither Epic Games nor Nvidia have disclosed any information regarding the release of Fortnite on iOS devices.
With almost six months having passed after Fortnite was banned from iOS devices, players have grown extremely restless and frustrated due to the agonizing wait. It is high time that these corporate houses work out their differences at the earliest for the sake of the community.