When is Fortnite coming back to iOS: Everything to know so far

Fortnite players can enjoy the globally popular battle royale game on their iOS devices via GeForce Now, until the official version comes out on the App Store that is.

Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and has informed Epic that on Friday, August 28 Apple will terminate all our developer accounts and cut Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools. We are asking the court to stop this retaliation. Details here: https://t.co/3br1EHmyd8 — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) August 17, 2020

Initial reports of Fortnite being playable on iOS devices emerged in November 2020 when Nvidia announced their cloud gaming service for the iOS platform, GeForce Now. GeForce Now is available for players on the following platforms:

Macintosh

Windows

Android

Chromebooks

iOS

However, the service isn't available in all the regions yet, making it difficult for iOS users across the globe to access Fortnite on their preferred devices.

Additionally, YouTuber Golden had pointed out a few weeks ago that the Fortnite Season 5 app for iOS devices is currently in beta. A few select content creators have been given access to the beta version for testing purposes. This could mean that Fortnite is extremely close to making a return on iOS devices.

GeForce Now brings Fortnite back to iOS

Advertisement

GeForce Now was first released for iOS devices on November 19th, 2020. However, the service did not feature Fortnite as a playable game at the time of launch. Nvidia had further confirmed that the developers were working closely with Epic Games to create a touch-friendly Fortnite experience for GeForce Now.

Nevertheless, fans and players in the community have been eagerly waiting for the return of Fortnite to iOS devices. However, as it seems at the moment, the community will have to wait before that finally happens.

here’s our first look at touch gameplay with the season 5 on iOS app. there’s a lot of bugs but the developers are working on improving it, for a first draft not bad. it’s expected to drop next week :) pic.twitter.com/VwY7M8wPo4 — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) January 27, 2021

this is a real video of fortnite season 5 on iOS. i’m working with some app developers to try to bring the game back to iOS with touch controls, more details coming soon :) pic.twitter.com/z1wuv2D499 — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

this week the fortnite iOS season 5 app should become available for some people. the developers will not be releasing it to the public right away, and will give private access to some known mobile players for testing. excited to see how it comes out 😁 — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) February 2, 2021

We're working with Epic to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite for GeForce NOW on iOS, which will delay the availability of the game. Stay tuned for more news. — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) December 16, 2020

Even if GeForce Now makes Fortnite playable on iOS devices within a few days, the experience might not to be optimal for everyone who has previously played the game in its full form, prior to its removal from the iOS platform.

This video advertising Fortnite mobile has just been added. pic.twitter.com/ci4WcgO2Mw — InTheShade - Fortnite Dataminer (@InTheShadeYT) December 16, 2020

Fortnite, as well as various content creators, have been teasing a probable return for the extremely popular battle royale game to iOS devices. However, neither Epic Games nor Nvidia have disclosed any information regarding the release of Fortnite on iOS devices.

With almost six months having passed after Fortnite was banned from iOS devices, players have grown extremely restless and frustrated due to the agonizing wait. It is high time that these corporate houses work out their differences at the earliest for the sake of the community.