BLACKPINK ties with Coldplay for groups with most MVs reaching 1 billion views on YouTube

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK saw their fourth official music video, "As If It's Your Last," hit the 1 billion view mark on YouTube, tying with Coldplay on the list of groups with most music videos reaching the 1 billion mark.

The previous BLACKPINK songs to hit the mark were "Kill This Love," "BOOMBAYAH," and "DDU-DU DDU-DU."

"As If It's Your Last" was released on June 22, 2017, which means the BLACKPINK song took three years, 10 months, and one day to reach the viewership mark.

BLACKPINK's new record tying with Coldplay

With the song crossing 1 billion views, BLACKPINK has also become the only K-pop artist with four music videos to break the 1 billion mark on YouTube.

BLACKPINK also beat BTS to become the only K-pop artist with a total of four videos to cross 1 billion views. BTS has three music videos with a billion views, while popular K-pop artist PSY has two music videos that have crossed 1 billion views.

"As If It's Your Last" has over 9.7 million likes and more than 1.6 million comments.

Fans are now campaigning to add another BLACKPINK music video to the list of music videos with 1 billion views. On the YouTube page of the official music video for "How You Like That," fans have been commenting about getting the song to 1 billion views. The 2020 single currently has more than 840 million views.

Last year, BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" achieved new records as it became the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours, and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group. All records were previously held by BTS.

What fans are saying about BLACKPINK's new record

Fans are incredibly proud of BLACKPINK's latest achievement and have taken to Twitter to express their joy about the same:

They are the only group in the world that has 4 MV's with 1B views.#BLACKPINKFourthBillion#AIIYL1BILLION@BLACKPINK — TeumeBlink (@ImTeumeBlink) April 23, 2021

Congrats #BLACKPINK! AIIYL is their 4th MV to have 1B views on YouTube. They are the 1st ever K-Pop group to have achieved this. They are tied with Coldplay for getting 4 MVs with 1B & more views.#BLACKPINKFourthBillion#LISA #JENNIE #ROSÉ #JISOO#AIIYL1BILLION #AIIYL_1BILLION pic.twitter.com/VoaD4sNMjv — Anna Lynne Gandia (@annakidd0215) April 23, 2021

It's a thing with 4 member I guess. Coldplay - song from our childhood

Blackpink when I turned from a Basher of kpop to liking them.



Our taste in music changes from time to time but the respect is still there. — Vale (@siegeylorde) April 23, 2021

this is cool, i enjoy both blackpink and coldplay (: — nick has head pigeons (@PastelPearlie) April 23, 2021

BLACKPINK now ties with Coldplay who have 4 MV’s to reach 1BILLION VIEWS. Bringing back this iconic cover of Rosé cause I miss it.



AIIYL ONE BILLION

I vote #HowYouLikeThat for #BestMusicVideo on #iHeartAwards︎@BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/uLHpIOJ3RC — Zᴮᴾ¹ᴰ (@vashappeninLISA) April 23, 2021

.@BLACKPINK is the first and only Korean act to have 4 music videos with over 1 BILLION views and also tied with 'Coldplay' for any group worldwide on @YouTube#AIIYL1BILLION#BLACKPINKFourthBillion — pretty savage l1sa (@swallalisaa) April 23, 2021

Blackpink is our only hope of destroying coldplay https://t.co/PaOnSTlG7t — always be here in my heart (@XERALITA) April 23, 2021

Lmao yall see other ggs doing girl crush concepts and having the same impact as BP? Thats cause BP has their own unique color that made them stand out. You're just bitter that BP are successful women that you will never ever be — mika (@holysooya) April 24, 2021

BLACKPINK is also breaking records on Spotify. The group's songs have reached over 5 billion streams on the streaming platform.

