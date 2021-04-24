BLACKPINK ties with Coldplay for groups with most MVs reaching 1 billion views on YouTube

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK saw their fourth official music video, "As If It's Your Last," hit the 1 billion view mark on YouTube, tying with Coldplay on the list of groups with most music videos reaching the 1 billion mark.
The previous BLACKPINK songs to hit the mark were "Kill This Love," "BOOMBAYAH," and "DDU-DU DDU-DU."
"As If It's Your Last" was released on June 22, 2017, which means the BLACKPINK song took three years, 10 months, and one day to reach the viewership mark.
BLACKPINK's new record tying with Coldplay
With the song crossing 1 billion views, BLACKPINK has also become the only K-pop artist with four music videos to break the 1 billion mark on YouTube.
BLACKPINK also beat BTS to become the only K-pop artist with a total of four videos to cross 1 billion views. BTS has three music videos with a billion views, while popular K-pop artist PSY has two music videos that have crossed 1 billion views.
"As If It's Your Last" has over 9.7 million likes and more than 1.6 million comments.
Fans are now campaigning to add another BLACKPINK music video to the list of music videos with 1 billion views. On the YouTube page of the official music video for "How You Like That," fans have been commenting about getting the song to 1 billion views. The 2020 single currently has more than 840 million views.
Last year, BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" achieved new records as it became the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours, and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group. All records were previously held by BTS.
What fans are saying about BLACKPINK's new record
Fans are incredibly proud of BLACKPINK's latest achievement and have taken to Twitter to express their joy about the same:
BLACKPINK is also breaking records on Spotify. The group's songs have reached over 5 billion streams on the streaming platform.
