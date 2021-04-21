What is Blackpink's Rosé's net worth? Fans thrilled as K-pop singer becomes new global ambassador for Tiffany & Co

Blackpink's Rosé continues to make fans proud after being announced as the new face of Tiffany & Co. The singer's first campaign with the American luxury jewelry brand is called the HardWear campaign. It is inspired by New York City's breathtaking skyline, its atmospheric icons, and opening-night parties.

According to Tatler, Rosé wears the HardWear collection's modern 18-karat yellow and rose-gold links, set with diamonds, for the campaign. Tiffany & Co. stated that the Korean-New Zealand sensation has a "bold personality and modern style influence," which inspired the company to take on the K-pop artist to star in the campaign.

Tiffany & Co. is just the latest in a line of endorsements that Rosé has received. These brands include the South Korean cosmetics brand Kiss Me, Perfect World Entertainment's MMORPG Perfect World Mobile, Yves Saint Laurent, and more, making her one of the wealthiest K-pop idols.

What is Rosé's net worth?

Rosé made her solo debut earlier this year with the single On the Ground. Her debut album, R. On The Ground, was the most viewed video by a South Korean solo artist in 24 hours on YouTube and became the highest-charting song by a Korean female solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rosé debuted with Blackpink in 2016 with the other members, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo. The K-pop girl group skyrocketed to global fame and earned a spot in the 2019 edition of the Coachella music festival.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rosé's work as a Blackpink member and solo artist, as well as variety show appearances and endorsement deals, has raised her net worth to $10 million.

All about Rosé's Tiffany & Co. deal

Rosé spoke about her deal with Tiffany & Co. to Tatler, telling the outlet that she has been wearing Tiffany jewelry since high school and used to collect money with friends to gift the American brand as gifts.

She said:

"To be a part of such an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I am very honored and excited to be a part of the HardWear campaign that I absolutely adore, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

She also spoke about her taste in jewelry, saying:

"I would usually go for rose gold, but ever since I started wearing the HardWear collection, I've been into yellow gold. Initially, I used to think that yellow gold seemed a bit too fancy, but I'm definitely enjoying how fancy and fashionable the HardWear collection in yellow gold looks on me these days."

Rosé also spoke of how special it was to be associated with the brand:

"There was always that special excitement of receiving that classic, Tiffany Blue shopping bag. I love how everyone at any age can always enjoy a bit of Tiffany jewelry in their lives."

What Blackpink fans are saying about Rosé's Tiffany & Co. campaign

The 24-year-old's fans could not have been more thrilled for the artist and believe that the Tiffany & Co. endorsement deal was long due, considering Rosé's love for the brand.

Rosé with tiffany is so elegant — qs (@missroseyy_) April 21, 2021

rosé as the ambassador of tiffany&co,

Tiffany & Co. was the first jewelry brand I know, of course it's because of a movie, clean, elegant and romantic, really perfect for our #ROSÉ — ✦♔ Dee | REDSÉ (@GinevraRed) April 21, 2021

With Rosé continuing to slay the music industry across the world and making strides along the way, fans cannot wait to see what's next for the young singer, as a solo artist and as a member of Blackpink.