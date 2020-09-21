Create
Blackpink PUBG Mobile ID: Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa's ID numbers revealed as part of collaboration

Blackpink PUBG Mobile ID: Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa
Blackpink PUBG Mobile ID: Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa's IDs revealed (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 21 Sep 2020, 15:30 IST
Feature
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile has become one of the leading battle royale games on the mobile platform and is played by users of different ages and professions.

To increase the game's reach and make it even more engaging, the developers collaborate with famous brands and personalities. Last year, they collaborated with Alan Walker and had a crossover with Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as Walking Dead.

PUBG Mobile recently announced their collaboration with Blackpink. For those of you who do not know, Blackpink is a South Korean girl group. The group consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

PUBG Mobile has now revealed the in-game IDs of the members of the group. In this article, we provide you with the PUBG Mobile ID of each member.

Blackpink PUBG Mobile ID: Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa's ID numbers revealed

PUBG Mobile has officially confirmed its collaboration with Blackpink. Earlier, their song called PLAYING WITH FIRE was added to the game as part of the ‘Spark the Flame’ gameplay. It was played at the tent locations on the map, and it could be heard near the large statue on the spawn island.

Rose’s PUBG Mobile ID

RosÃ©
Rosé's ID

Rose’s ID is 51009801702, and her IGN is RoséPUBGM

Lisa’s PUBG Mobile ID

Lisa
Lisa' ID

Lisa’s ID is 51009791380, and her in-game name is LisaPUBGM

Jennie’s PUBG Mobile ID

Jennie
Jennie's ID

Jennie’s ID is 51009797582, and her username is JenniePUBGM. 

Jisoo’s PUBG Mobile ID

Jisoo
Jisoo's ID

Jisoo’s ID is 51009780171, and her in-game alias is JisooPUBGM

None of the members have any matches on their record.

PUBG Mobile is yet to release any further details about the collaboration.

Published 21 Sep 2020, 15:27 IST
PUBG
