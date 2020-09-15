How to purchase UC in PUBG Mobile Global version: Step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile offers a plethora of attractive in-game assets like outfits, skins, emotes, and more. Most of these items can be obtained by spending UC or Unknown Cash, which is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile.

Exclusive in-game items can be procured through the Royale Pass, which can be bought using UC.

Most of the players are unaware of the process of purchasing UC in PUBG Mobile. In this article, we discuss the step by step procedure to purchase UC in PUBG Mobile Global version.

How to purchase UC in PUBG Mobile Global version

The players can purchase the currency via the Google Play Store or using Midasbuy.

#1 Via Google Playstore

Price of UC

Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and login to your account.

Step 2: Click on the UC icon located on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Select the amount of UC you want to purchase.

Step 4: Select a mode of payment on the Google Play Store

Step 5: After the payment is successful, the in-game currency will be credited to your PUBG Mobile account.

#2 Via Midasbuy

Price of UC on Midasbuy

The players can also purchase UC from Midasbuy.

Step 1: Visit the Midasbuy website. Create an account if you don’t have one.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Top Up’ button and enter your player ID.

Step 3: Enter the amount of UC you want to purchase.

Step 4: Make the payment using the desired method.

Step 5: After the payment is successful, you will receive the currency in your PUBG Mobile account.

The players should not make any purchase from unauthorized sources, as it could lead to a permanent ban. They should also refrain from using illegal tools like UC mod APK and UC generator.

