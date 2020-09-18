PUBG Corporation initiates talks with Jio for India launch – Report

In a massive unprecented move, the Government of India recently imposed a ban on 118 mobile apps of Chinese origin. PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform, was among them. This move jolted the PUBG Mobile community entirely.

A few days after the ban, PUBG Corporation announced its decision to no longer authorize the development of the PUBG Mobile franchise in India to Tencent Games. The company also added that they would be taking over all the publishing responsibilities within the country, which further sent the gaming community into a tizzy.

As time passed, several reports emerged that the PUBG Corp was looking for an Indian partner to bring the game back to India. They also suggested that a new license agreement was in works with Indian gaming firms.

PUBG Corporation initiates talks with Jio for India – Report

According to a report by The Hindu Business Line, PUBG Corporation has initiated talks with the Indian telecommunications company, Reliance Jio, to distribute the game in India.

A source told The Hindu Business Line,

“The talks are in an early stage, which began just after the government’s second round of bans. Officials from both the sides are working out the contours of how to structure various aspects of the deal.”

On the matter of revenue sharing and localisation, the source added:

“Legal experts from both sides are exploring possibilities on how revenues should be split, whether it would be 50:50 or Jio guaranteeing PUBG revenues based on a fixed number of users every month.”

According to the report, an RIL spokesperson didn't wish to comment on the matter, while PUBG Corporation informed that they did not have any specific information on this issue.

This is massive news for fans of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. It will be worth seeing how things unfold in the near future.

