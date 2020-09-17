PUBG Mobile Lite is massively popular as it provides an engaging battle royale experience to players. The developers do not shy away from adding new features with each update, making the game even more enjoyable.

The new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update has finally hit the servers and brought in several new features, including a new game mode, vehicles, etc. Also, numerous in-game bugs and glitches received fixes. In this article, we discuss the new features added in-game.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: New zombie mode, vehicles, and more

#1 Survive Till Dawn (Zombie mode)

The much-awaited zombie mode has been reintroduced to PUBG Mobile lite. It was also present in the recent BETA versions of the game, and now, players can have a crack at it after the 0.19.0 update. Here’s the gameplay video of this mode:

#2 New vehicles

There has been an addition of two new vehicles — Mirado and Autorickshaw, and players can try both on the Spawn Island.

Mirado in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image Credits: AMbhai gaming / YouTube)

Autorickshaw in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image Credits: RoidRazer / YouTube)

#3 Bug and glitches fixes

As mentioned earlier, several bugs and glitches like the grenade bug have obtained fixes. This was done to ensure that the players have a smooth BR experience.

Several other changes have also been incorporated with the 0.19.0 update, like removing payload mode, change of main lobby, and more. Players can now download the update and relish these new features added to PUBG Mobile Lite.

You can click here to know more about downloading the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update from TapTap.

Also, the location — Stadium — removed in the BETA version, is currently present in the newer one.

