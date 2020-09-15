PUBG Mobile has several versions, and one of them is the Vietnam or VN version. It is explicitly developed for players from Vietnam and is published by VNG Game Publishing. The game is quite similar to the global version, but several outside players still wish to experience the title made for Vietnam.

The game is only available on Google Play Store in Vietnam. However, players from other regions can download it from TapTap or via APK and OBB files. In this article, we provide you the download links of the latter.

PUBG Mobile Vietnam version Android APK + OBB download links

PUBG Mobile Vietnam version APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile Vietnam version OBB download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 65 MB, and the OBB file is 1.80 GB. So you must ensure there is sufficient storage space on the device.

Follow the below steps to download and install the game.

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the install from unknown source option if you haven't already done it. You can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file, but do not open it.

Step 4: Copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.vng.pubgmobile (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 5: After the OBB file is copied, you can enjoy playing the VN version of PUBG Mobile.

If you encounter an issue stating that 'there was an error parsing the package', then consider redownloading these files and following the steps mentioned above.