PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass 1-100 RP rewards

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass 1-100 RP rewards (Image Credit: PUBG Mobile / Discord)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 15 Sep 2020, 10:12 IST
Feature
The much-awaited PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 15: BEYOND ACE has just been released. It features attractive skins, outfits, emotes, and other in-game items.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Season 15 free RP rewards.

Like always, the players will be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus by spending 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass 1-100 RP rewards

This list includes both free and paid rewards

RP 1 – Whitestar Outfit and Gauntlet Thompson

RP 1 - Reward
RP 1 - Reward
RP 1 - Reward
RP 1 - Reward

RP 5 – Whitestar Headgear

RP 5 - Reward
RP 5 - Reward
RP 10 – Samurai Ops Smoke Grenade

RP 10 - Reward
RP 10 - Reward

RP 18 – “Battle’ Graffiti

RP 18 - Reward
RP 18 - Reward

RP 20 – Golden Nights Backpack and Sad Emote

RP 20 - Reward
RP 20 - Reward
RP 20 - Reward
RP 20 - Reward

RP 21 – 4 Parachute Trail (Yellow)

RP 21 - Reward
RP 21 - Reward

RP 25 – Island Dance Emote

RP 25 - Reward
RP 25 - Reward

RP 30 - Shadow Assassin Outfit and Samurai Ops Parachute

RP 30 - Reward
RP 30 - Reward
RP 30 - Reward
RP 30 - Reward

RP 35 – Shadow Assassin Headgear

RP 35 - Reward
RP 35 - Reward

RP 40 – Samurai Ops – Pan

RP 40 - Reward
RP 40 - Reward

RP 41 – 3 Rainbow Glider Trail

RP 41 - Reward
RP 41 - Reward

RP 42 – “Follow Me” Graffiti

RP 42 - Reward
RP 42 - Reward

RP 50 – Silver Plate – VSS and Royal Finish Plane

RP 50 - Reward
RP 50 - Reward
RP 50 - Reward
RP 50 - Reward

RP 60 – Silverstar Outfit and Silverstar Headgear

RP 60 - Reward
RP 60 - Reward
RP 60 - Reward
RP 60 - Reward

RP 66 – 4 Parachute Trail (Yellow)

RP 70 – Samurai Ops Emote

RP 70 - Reward
RP 70 - Reward

RP 80 – Samurai Ops Helmet

RP 80 - Reward
RP 80 - Reward

RP 81 – 3 Rainbow Glider Trail

RP 90 – Samurai Ops – AKM

RP 90 - Reward
RP 90 - Reward

RP 98 – 3 Rainbow Glider Trail

RP 100 – Samurai Ops Headgear and Samurai Ops Outfit

RP 100 - Reward
RP 100 - Reward
RP 100 - Reward
RP 100 - Reward
Published 15 Sep 2020, 10:12 IST
PUBG
