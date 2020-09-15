The much-awaited PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 15: BEYOND ACE has just been released. It features attractive skins, outfits, emotes, and other in-game items.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Season 15 free RP rewards.

Like always, the players will be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus by spending 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass 1-100 RP rewards

This list includes both free and paid rewards

RP 1 – Whitestar Outfit and Gauntlet Thompson

RP 5 – Whitestar Headgear

RP 10 – Samurai Ops Smoke Grenade

RP 18 – “Battle’ Graffiti

RP 20 – Golden Nights Backpack and Sad Emote

RP 21 – 4 Parachute Trail (Yellow)

RP 25 – Island Dance Emote

RP 30 - Shadow Assassin Outfit and Samurai Ops Parachute

RP 35 – Shadow Assassin Headgear

RP 40 – Samurai Ops – Pan

RP 41 – 3 Rainbow Glider Trail

RP 42 – “Follow Me” Graffiti

RP 50 – Silver Plate – VSS and Royal Finish Plane

RP 60 – Silverstar Outfit and Silverstar Headgear

RP 66 – 4 Parachute Trail (Yellow)

RP 70 – Samurai Ops Emote

RP 80 – Samurai Ops Helmet

RP 81 – 3 Rainbow Glider Trail

RP 90 – Samurai Ops – AKM

RP 98 – 3 Rainbow Glider Trail

RP 100 – Samurai Ops Headgear and Samurai Ops Outfit

