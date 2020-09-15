The much-awaited PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 15: BEYOND ACE has just been released. It features attractive skins, outfits, emotes, and other in-game items.
Like always, the players will be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus by spending 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.
PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass 1-100 RP rewards
This list includes both free and paid rewards
RP 1 – Whitestar Outfit and Gauntlet Thompson
RP 5 – Whitestar Headgear
RP 10 – Samurai Ops Smoke Grenade
RP 18 – “Battle’ Graffiti
RP 20 – Golden Nights Backpack and Sad Emote
RP 21 – 4 Parachute Trail (Yellow)
RP 25 – Island Dance Emote
RP 30 - Shadow Assassin Outfit and Samurai Ops Parachute
RP 35 – Shadow Assassin Headgear
RP 40 – Samurai Ops – Pan
RP 41 – 3 Rainbow Glider Trail
RP 42 – “Follow Me” Graffiti
RP 50 – Silver Plate – VSS and Royal Finish Plane
RP 60 – Silverstar Outfit and Silverstar Headgear
RP 66 – 4 Parachute Trail (Yellow)
RP 70 – Samurai Ops Emote
RP 80 – Samurai Ops Helmet
RP 81 – 3 Rainbow Glider Trail
RP 90 – Samurai Ops – AKM
RP 98 – 3 Rainbow Glider Trail
RP 100 – Samurai Ops Headgear and Samurai Ops Outfit