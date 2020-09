PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass has finally released, introducing a plethora of skins, outfits, emotes, and more to the game. The Royale Pass of this season is called 'Beyond the Ace.' All the RP rewards have also been revealed.

Here are all the Free RP rewards in Season 15 of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 free RP rewards

RP 1 – 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 1 - Reward

RP 3 – 2x BP Card: 1 Hour

RP 3 - Reward

RP 5 – Rating Protection Card: 1 Time

RP 5 - Reward

RP 6 – 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 6 - Reward

RP 7 - 1000 BP

RP - 7 Reward

RP 9 – 15 Silvers

RP 9 - Reward

RP 10 – Mission Card (Season 15)

RP 10 - Reward

RP 11 – 3 Supply Crate Coupons Scrap

RP 13 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

RP 13 - Reward

RP 15 – 30 Silver

RP 16 – 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 17 – 1000 BP

RP 19 – 15 Silver

RP 20 – Sad Emote

RP 20 - Reward

RP 21 – 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 23 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

RP 25 – Rating Protection Card: 1 Time

RP 26 - 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 27 - 1000 BP

RP 29 - 15 Silver

RP 30 – Samurai Ops Parachute

RP 30 - Reward

RP 31 – 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 33 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

RP 35 – 30 Silver

RP 36 – 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 37 – 1000 BP

RP 39 – 15 Silver

RP 40 – 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 41 – 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 43 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

RP 45 – Rating Protection Card: 1 Time

RP 46 – 4 Classic Coupon

RP 47 – 1000 BP

RP 49 – 15 Silver

RP 50 – Silver Plate – VSS

RP 50 - Reward

RP 51 – 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 53 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

RP 55 – 5 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 57 – 1000 BP

RP 59 – 15 Silver

RP 60 – 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

The players can upgrade to Elite Pass or Elite Pass Plus by spending 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

