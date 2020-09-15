PUBG Mobile 1.0 Season 15 Global version APK + OBB download: Step-by-step guide and tips

The much-awaited Season 15 of PUBG Mobile global version went live on 15th September. It brought several new skins, costumes and emotes into the game that players can unlock by completing RP missions. Like always, the season was preceded by an update, and players will need to download a small patch update weighing around 5-15 MB to unlock the new Royale Pass.

The 1.0 update of PUBG Mobile was released on 8th September, and it introduced several new features into the game, including a new map – Erangel 2.0. Downloading the latest Season 15 update is a straightforward task. However, those who haven't installed the game can download PUBG Mobile 1.0 Season 15 update from the links mentioned below.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Season 15 global version APK download link

Players can download the APK and OBB files from the links given below.

APK download link: Click here

OBB download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 60 MB, and that of the OBB file is 1.8 GB.

To install the game, players can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the above links.

Step 2: After the download is complete, install the APK file but do not open it. It is essential to note that players must enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option from their device settings to install the game.

Step 3: Copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (if no folder exists with this name, create one with 'com.tencent.ig' as the name)

Step 4: After the files are copied, log in to your PUBG Mobile account.

Step 5: A pop-up will be displayed on the screen, which will prompt you to download the latest PUBG Mobile Season 15 patch.

Step 6: Restart the game once the update is installed.

Note: In case players get an error message stating, 'There was a problem parsing the package', then they can download the APK and OBB files again and follow the steps as mentioned above.

Installation Tips

#1 If you face an error message stating 'there is a problem parsing the package', then you can consider downloading the files again.

#2 Try to download the game using a WiFi connection. However, if you are using a 4G connection, do not perform any other tasks on your device.

#3 Ensure that your device has sufficient storage space.

Disclaimer to Indian players: Download the global version at your risk as it might lead to bans

About PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass

The theme of Season 15 in PUBG Mobile is 'Beyond ACE'. The latest Season 15 Royale Pass is now available to purchase in the game. Like always, players can upgrade to the Elite Pass for 600 UC and Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC.

