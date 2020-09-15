How to download PUBG Mobile Global version Season 15 update

PUBG Mobile Season 15 update is finally live, and the game servers are online after a short maintenance break. The much-awaited Season 15 Royale Pass called Beyond ACE has also been released in PUBG Mobile. The latest Royale Pass brings several great cosmetics, weapon skins, emotes and other exciting rewards.

With the beginning of a new PUBG Mobile season, the rank of all the players has been reset accordingly. In Season 14, many of you may have reached the desired tier or rating. But now, it's time to once again grind on the field to achieve a high tier in Season 15.

For those who haven't downloaded the latest PUBG Mobile Season 15 update, here's an essential guide that explains the process to install the latest patch update.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Season 15 update in Global version:

Follow the steps given below to download the most recent Season 15 patch update. These steps will work for both Android and iOS devices:

Open PUBG Mobile application and log in to your account. A pop-up will be displayed on the screen, which will prompt you to download the latest PUBG Mobile Season 15 patch. Hit the update button and wait for a few seconds until the download completes. Restart the game once the update is installed. After rebooting it, you can enjoy the game.

Once you execute all the steps mentioned above, the RP (Royale Pass) section will get unlocked, and you can purchase the Season 15 Elite Pass. The price of the PUBG Mobile Season 15 Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is 600 UC, which is approximately $11 (₹799). The Elite Upgrade Plus Royale Pass costs 1800 UC, which is around $33 (₹2400).

The latter includes Elite Missions, which rewards 100 RP, 25 Rank boost and some exclusive rewards after completing each mission. Meanwhile, the Elite Upgrade RP only offers Elite Missions and rewards up to level 100.

