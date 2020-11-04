PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games on the mobile platform. The iconic battle royale game was released back in 2018 and has witnessed unparalleled growth in the last few years.

The PUBG Mobile developers continue to bring periodic updates and exciting events to the game to keep the existing fanbase interested and to attract new players.

Over the years, they have also collaborated with movies, brands and artists in an effort to further enhance their reach. Their previous collaborations with Resident Evil, Mission Impossible, The Walking Dead, Alan Walker, Yamaha and Mountain Dew were huge successes.

Back in September 2020, PUBG Mobile announced their collaboration with Blackpink, a South Korean girl group. This meant the arrival of themed events, music and more. The last event of the collaboration came to an end on 2nd November.

PUBG Mobile X Blackpink 'Fun Match' Gameplay Show: Date and time revealed

PUBG Mobile, in a post on their social media handles, recently announced the 'Fun Match' Gameplay Show, which is scheduled to take place in November.

The show will feature all the members of Blackpink, i.e., Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, songwriter Kim Hee-chul as well as streamers DDEDDEDDEDDE and BEENU as the special guests.

However, the post did not shed any light on the exact date and time of the show.

The live stream is scheduled for 13th November at 1:45 (+0 GMT).

PUBG Mobile has now revealed the date and time of the exciting live event. According to the live stream schedule on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile, the event is all set to take place on 13th November at 1:45 (+0 GMT).

The stream will also be available in several languages. Fans can click this link to watch the stream.

