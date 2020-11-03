When we talk about the Battle Royale games on the mobile platform, one of the first few names that usually come up is PUBG Mobile. The game is quite popular worldwide and is played by millions of users.

To celebrate a specific occasion or to increase the reach, the developers collaborate with celebrities and brands. Previously, they had collaborated with Alan Walker, Mountain Dew, Walking Dead, and more.

In September, PUBG Mobile made a collaboration with Blackpink – a renowned South Korean girl group. It meant the arrival of themed events, which began from 20th September, and the last event ‘Exclusive Gift to Blackpink’ came to an end on 2nd November, i.e., yesterday.

PUBG Mobile tweeted the following on their Twitter handle.

PUBG Mobile X Blackpink Fun Match Gameplay Show: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile announced on their social media handles today that a ‘Fun Match’ Gameplay Show will be coming soon, which would feature the members of Blackpink: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa alongside special guests like Kim Hee Chul and streamers DDEDDEDDEDDE and BEENU.

The post read:

Want to see a different charm of @BLACKPINK playing PUBG MOBILE? PUBG MOBILE X BLACKPINK “FUN MATCH” Gameplay Show is coming in November! We’ve also invited special guests Kim Hee Chul and streamers DDEDDEDDEDDE and BEENU in the show! Stay Tuned!

The show is likely to be streamed on PUBG Mobile's official Facebook page and YouTube channel. However, the exact date and time for the event hasn't been announced yet. But as per the tweet, the ‘Fun Match’ Gameplay Show is set to be in November.

All that the fans can do is wait for further announcements by PUBG Mobile. They can follow the social media handles of the game to keep up with the details.

