"I am sincerely repenting": Former BTOB member Ilhoon admits to using marijuana at first hearing

Jung Ilhoon, a former member of the K-pop boy band BTOB, has admitted to all charges of buying and using marijuana at his first hearing. The singer was caught by South Korean police late last year on charges of using marijuana.

South Korean police confirmed through testimonies from accomplices and checked bank account activities that Ilhoon used marijuana multiple times from more than four years ago up until the year before he was caught. They also acquired evidence that Ilhoon purchased marijuana using cryptocurrency instead of cash to evade the police.

What did BTOB's Ilhoon say during his first trial hearing for marijuana use?

According to Soompi, the first trial hearing for Ilhoon took place on Thursday, April 22, at the Seoul Central District Court. During the hearing, Ilhoon's representative stated:

"The defendant admits to all charges and is reflecting on his wrongdoings."

Ilhoon himself spoke about his charges and said:

"I am sincerely repenting. I am very sorry."

He was charged with seven other defendants who had been indicted. All the defendants admitted to the charges. Ilhoon and the other defendants were brought to trial by the prosecution on suspicion of purchasing and smoking 826 grams of marijuana together, using approximately $116,500 across 161 instances between July 5, 2016, and January 9, 2019.

According to South Korean law, smoking marijuana is punishable by imprisonment with labor up to five years or a fine of up to 50 million won, which is about $45,075.

What is Ilhoon doing now?

Ilhoon departed BTOB in December 2020 after being caught for marijuana use.

Cube Entertainment, the management agency for the group, said that BTOB would continue activities without Ilhoon, stating:

"Jung Ilhoon is deeply reflecting on his actions of breaking the trust of many fans and causing them to feel disappointment. Respecting his personal opinion to no longer cause harm to the group, it was decided that Jung Ilhoon will withdraw from the group as of today."

Before being caught, he had enlisted to complete his mandatory military service in May 2020. Ilhoon is currently serving as a public service worker.

Ilhoon's second hearing will take place on Thursday, May 20.