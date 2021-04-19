"Dear OhMyGirl": Release date, teaser, and everything you need to know about Oh My Girl's comeback

K-pop girl group Oh My Girl is preparing for their return in 2021 with their eighth album, "Dear OhMyGirl." The spring comeback will be released in May 2021.
A teaser for the album may have hinted at the title track, presumably called "Dun Dun Dance." While details about the group's comeback schedule have not been released, Oh My Girl will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a VLive fan meeting this week.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the album's release, with the first day of pre-order sales of "Dear OhMyGirl" surpassing the previous album, "Nonstop."
Release date
"Dear OhMyGirl" will be released on Monday, May 10, at 6:00 p.m KST.
Teaser
The teaser, shared on Oh My Girl's official Twitter page, features a silent clip depicting an illustration of a teddy bear in the center. The background has other smaller illustrations of planets, UFOs, an alien, and other space-related insignia against the backdrop of sunlight through the leafy branches of a tree.
The illustration and the tweet also mention "Dun Dun Dance," which could be the main track in the comeback album. The teaser and the title promise a preppy spring comeback for Oh My Girl.
Oh My Girl's comeback promotional events
So far, WM Entertainment, the company that manages the girl group, has not released a schedule of events planned around the release of "Dear OhMyGirl."
However, the group will be conducting a fan meeting on VLive on Wednesday, April 21, at 8:00 p.m. KST, to mark Oh My Girl's sixth anniversary.
What are fans saying about "Dear OhMyGirl"?
Fans are eagerly awaiting the group's return and have even speculated about the new album. They have also begun planning and pre-ordering the upcoming album. Over 3,300 copies of "Dear OhMyGirl" have been pre-ordered.
This will be Oh My Girl's first album since "Nonstop," which was released in April 2020. The title track and the B-side, "Dolphin," became the group's highest-charting singles. "Nonstop" became the group's first No. 1 track on MelOn since their debut.