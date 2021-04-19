"Dear OhMyGirl": Release date, teaser, and everything you need to know about Oh My Girl's comeback

K-pop girl group Oh My Girl is preparing for their return in 2021 with their eighth album, "Dear OhMyGirl." The spring comeback will be released in May 2021.

A teaser for the album may have hinted at the title track, presumably called "Dun Dun Dance." While details about the group's comeback schedule have not been released, Oh My Girl will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a VLive fan meeting this week.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the album's release, with the first day of pre-order sales of "Dear OhMyGirl" surpassing the previous album, "Nonstop."

Release date

"Dear OhMyGirl" will be released on Monday, May 10, at 6:00 p.m KST.

Teaser

The teaser, shared on Oh My Girl's official Twitter page, features a silent clip depicting an illustration of a teddy bear in the center. The background has other smaller illustrations of planets, UFOs, an alien, and other space-related insignia against the backdrop of sunlight through the leafy branches of a tree.

The illustration and the tweet also mention "Dun Dun Dance," which could be the main track in the comeback album. The teaser and the title promise a preppy spring comeback for Oh My Girl.

Oh My Girl's comeback promotional events

So far, WM Entertainment, the company that manages the girl group, has not released a schedule of events planned around the release of "Dear OhMyGirl."

However, the group will be conducting a fan meeting on VLive on Wednesday, April 21, at 8:00 p.m. KST, to mark Oh My Girl's sixth anniversary.

What are fans saying about "Dear OhMyGirl"?

Fans are eagerly awaiting the group's return and have even speculated about the new album. They have also begun planning and pre-ordering the upcoming album. Over 3,300 copies of "Dear OhMyGirl" have been pre-ordered.

Teasers have started, preorder has begun, inactive miracles are returning...



The new era has begun 🎉 — Dear Jezza 🌼 Oh My Girl May 10 (@miracle_kiwi) April 19, 2021

GOODMORNING DUNDUNDANCERS ARE WE READY FOR OH MY GIRL COMEBACK ON MAY 10 pic.twitter.com/bAehvWk2x2 — ᴄʜᴏᴄᴏ🍫🐻 Dear DUNDUNDANCE (@KitKatMiracle) April 18, 2021

Miracles and everyone who is waiting for Oh My Girl's comeback, 🐻 Dun Dun Dance! 🐻 is coming!!! do you ?curious? ?excited? to see this cute bear <still, worry is the cutest> with oh my girl? see you soon on 2021. 05. 10 PM 6 😆👋 pic.twitter.com/jGame0IMfl — Yooa (@shaslha) April 18, 2021

I like the title and I like the concept so far 😂😂 am I the only one? — Dear Jezza 🌼 Oh My Girl May 10 (@miracle_kiwi) April 19, 2021

Miracles really purchasing it blindly. The amount of trust we have for quality in Oh My Girl. 😂 https://t.co/GppzO6Jp4q — ⚜ DEAR OH MY GIRL on 5.10 ⚜ (@iCarlyRusher) April 19, 2021

Wm giving us a bear and trees for teaser no omg but miracles still be buying the photcards 😂 — dear ninja latte oh my girl DUN DUN DANCE comeback (@ninjalatte) April 19, 2021

It's been only 7 hours.. since 🍉 announced the pre-order and it already beat Nonstop. Wow. https://t.co/I2BiJxiEYF — ⚜ DEAR OH MY GIRL on 5.10 ⚜ (@iCarlyRusher) April 19, 2021

OH MY GIRL is having a comeback!? I'm on the flipping moon now y'all! — Nam๑ne (@Eyce_Cream) April 19, 2021

Maybe it’s an album composed by words/songs that Oh My Girl wanna say to themselves in the past/ in the future since the album name is Dear Oh My Girl🥲🤡 — 💜PurpleBinnie💜 (@PPBN99) April 19, 2021

This will be Oh My Girl's first album since "Nonstop," which was released in April 2020. The title track and the B-side, "Dolphin," became the group's highest-charting singles. "Nonstop" became the group's first No. 1 track on MelOn since their debut.