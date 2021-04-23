BTS joins Louis Vuitton as House Ambassadors; fans celebrate K-pop group's brand partnerships

K-pop boy band BTS has joined Louis Vuitton as one of the luxury brand's house ambassadors, the first luxury fashion partnership for BTS. All seven members, including Jin, Namjoon, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin, are part of the partnership.
This is not BTS's first collaboration with Louis Vuitton, having worn the brand's outfits from its Fall 2021 menswear collection for the Grammy Awards earlier this year, where they were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
The members wore black and tan looks from the collection, which explored themes of stereotypes, racial identity, and cultural appropriation. J-Hope also shared an image of his customized Louis Vuitton coffee mug and invitation on the day of the show while wearing the brand's teddy-stitched pullover.
BTS was also invited by Louis Vuitton to attend the virtual unveiling of the brand's men's artistic director, Virgil Abloh's new collection, which focuses on merging sportswear and modern tailoring.
BTS as Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors
In a press statement, Abloh said of the partnership:
"I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today. I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can't wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on."
BTS stated that:
"Becoming global ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us."
What fans are saying about BTS's new partnership
In a week filled with endless BTS content, ARMY is ecstatic with the group's latest partnership and expressed their pride for the boy band on social media.
While the world continues to await details about when BTS members might start enlisting for their mandatory military service in South Korea, fans continue to celebrate the group as they achieve new milestones.