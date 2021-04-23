BTS joins Louis Vuitton as House Ambassadors; fans celebrate K-pop group's brand partnerships

K-pop boy band BTS has joined Louis Vuitton as one of the luxury brand's house ambassadors, the first luxury fashion partnership for BTS. All seven members, including Jin, Namjoon, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin, are part of the partnership.

This is not BTS's first collaboration with Louis Vuitton, having worn the brand's outfits from its Fall 2021 menswear collection for the Grammy Awards earlier this year, where they were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The members wore black and tan looks from the collection, which explored themes of stereotypes, racial identity, and cultural appropriation. J-Hope also shared an image of his customized Louis Vuitton coffee mug and invitation on the day of the show while wearing the brand's teddy-stitched pullover.

BTS was also invited by Louis Vuitton to attend the virtual unveiling of the brand's men's artistic director, Virgil Abloh's new collection, which focuses on merging sportswear and modern tailoring.

BTS as Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

In a press statement, Abloh said of the partnership:

"I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today. I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can't wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on."

BTS stated that:

"Becoming global ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us."

What fans are saying about BTS's new partnership

In a week filled with endless BTS content, ARMY is ecstatic with the group's latest partnership and expressed their pride for the boy band on social media.

bts karma is them being dragged for not having any luxury brand deals and 2 days later here comes Louis Vuitton — tiffany (@jeonfoIder) April 23, 2021

BTS wearing their Louis Vuitton clothes while eating at McDonald's with their Samsung phone tht has Smart sim card & they will drive at the city with their Hyundai car and they'll drink water from Coway water purifier & drink Kloud Beer at night while resting at bodyfriend chair — aira 🍊🐱 ⁷ (@meanyoongi0309) April 23, 2021

Louis Vuitton's men's artistic director Virgil Abloh said

“I am delighted @BTS_twt BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today. I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury & contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all + pic.twitter.com/Wym0NLqdvm — Soo Choi 💜 (@choi_bts2) April 23, 2021

me getting my bts meal in full louis vuitton pic.twitter.com/mEf4Y05duq — ً (@DlSEAZE) April 23, 2021

u know they have the power when bts goes from mcdonalds to louis vuitton in one week now what’s next — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) April 23, 2021

this is so funny.... like just a few days ago y’all know what happened and now... BTS new house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton pic.twitter.com/Pfk1grKf67 — 나나⁷ 🍙 resting (∩´﹏`∩) (@bimbaptae) April 23, 2021

louis vuitton when bts said yes to being their house ambassadors pic.twitter.com/xXe8rDgwbs — ً☠︎︎⁷ (@RAPL7NE) April 23, 2021

BTS OT7 AS NEW AMBASSADORS OF LOUIS VUITTON. YES THAT’S RIGHT. NOT JUST 1, ALL 7 OF THEM! 💅🏻 — ًac ⁷ daddeh (@vminggukx) April 23, 2021

mcdonalds, lotte duty free, line, visit seoul, mattel, tokopedia, smart, hyundai, baskin robbins, kloud beer, fila, coca cola, coway, bodyfriend, and now louis vuitton. the variety of bts brand endorsements! from telecom, food, car, tech, appliances & fashion! BTS ARE EVERYWHERE! — ًac ⁷ daddeh (@vminggukx) April 23, 2021

all of these big name brands are trying to sign bts and all it took for louis vuitton was paper planes 😭 pic.twitter.com/NFz0BCLuMn — av (@koogifs) April 23, 2021

BTS keeps raking in some of the biggest brand partnerships literally ever. You wish you had McDonalds, Louis Vuitton, Samsung, and Hyundai on your deck all at the same time. — Mary Akemon⁷ (@MaryAkemon) April 23, 2021

louis vuitton are so lucky to have bts and what makes it more insane is that bts as 7 became an ambassador for LV like imagine the money louis vuitton have paid to bts to convince them to be their ambassador as SEVEN !! — b⁷ (@ivantekook_) April 23, 2021

While the world continues to await details about when BTS members might start enlisting for their mandatory military service in South Korea, fans continue to celebrate the group as they achieve new milestones.