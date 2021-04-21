Run BTS! collab with Na PD: When will it air, how to stream, and everything about special variety show

Run BTS! and South Korean producing director Na Young Suk, popularly known as Na PD, will be working together for a special variety series on Na PD's The Game Caterers. The special variety program will be a collaboration between Na PD's show and BTS's variety show Run BTS!. It is the first such collaboration between the two parties.
Following the K-pop group's success in America, BTS members returned to making new episodes of their variety web series, which features the members playing games and taking part in activities.
Na Young Suk is a South Korean television producer and director known for his popular variety shows, including 1 Night 2 Days, New Journey to the West, Three Meals a Day, Kang's Kitchen, and more.
Here's more info about the special collaboration and the details of when and where fans can watch it.
When and where to watch Run BTS! and Na PD's variety special?
The entire collaboration series between Na PD and Run BTS! will consist of four episodes, with the first one airing on Run BTS! via Naver V LIVE and Weverse on Tuesday, May 4th.
The following episode will air on the South Korean network channel tvN and via the official YouTube channel of The Game Caterers on Friday, May 7th.
The entire variety special will air over two weeks in a similar format.
What to expect from the Run BTS! collab with Na PD?
According to Soompi, the production teams of both The Game Caterers and Run BTS! have been preparing for the collaboration content for a long time and announced they had finished filming together.
The Game Caterer features Na PD going on business trips to play different games. In the collaboration variety series, BTS will challenge themselves with the various games from Na PD's The Game Caterers and show off their synergy.
The program will feature BTS playing games that highlight both their individual characters as well as their chemistry.
What do fans think of the Run BTS! collab with Na PD?
Fans are excited to see what the special variety series can offer, given that Na PD has worked with many idols in variety shows, including Winner's Mino, BlockB's PO, and SUPER JUNIOR's Kyuhyun.
BTS fans cannot wait to see what the variety will offer for their favorite K-pop group.
Fans cannot wait for all the new BTS content, and this Run BTS! collaboration with Na PD could be just the first of many in the future.