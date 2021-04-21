Run BTS! collab with Na PD: When will it air, how to stream, and everything about special variety show

Run BTS! and South Korean producing director Na Young Suk, popularly known as Na PD, will be working together for a special variety series on Na PD's The Game Caterers. The special variety program will be a collaboration between Na PD's show and BTS's variety show Run BTS!. It is the first such collaboration between the two parties.

Following the K-pop group's success in America, BTS members returned to making new episodes of their variety web series, which features the members playing games and taking part in activities.

Na Young Suk is a South Korean television producer and director known for his popular variety shows, including 1 Night 2 Days, New Journey to the West, Three Meals a Day, Kang's Kitchen, and more.

Also read: BTS' Bang Bang Con 21: When will it air, how to stream, and everything about K-pop virtual event on Bangtan TV

Here's more info about the special collaboration and the details of when and where fans can watch it.

When and where to watch Run BTS! and Na PD's variety special?

The entire collaboration series between Na PD and Run BTS! will consist of four episodes, with the first one airing on Run BTS! via Naver V LIVE and Weverse on Tuesday, May 4th.

The following episode will air on the South Korean network channel tvN and via the official YouTube channel of The Game Caterers on Friday, May 7th.

The entire variety special will air over two weeks in a similar format.

Advertisement

Also read: "Hyundai x BTS" collab for Earth Day has fans asking K-pop group to release ad music

What to expect from the Run BTS! collab with Na PD?

According to Soompi, the production teams of both The Game Caterers and Run BTS! have been preparing for the collaboration content for a long time and announced they had finished filming together.

The Game Caterer features Na PD going on business trips to play different games. In the collaboration variety series, BTS will challenge themselves with the various games from Na PD's The Game Caterers and show off their synergy.

The program will feature BTS playing games that highlight both their individual characters as well as their chemistry.

Also read: McDonald's x BTS: Army's erupt and take over Twitter as McDonald's announces "The BTS meal"

What do fans think of the Run BTS! collab with Na PD?

Fans are excited to see what the special variety series can offer, given that Na PD has worked with many idols in variety shows, including Winner's Mino, BlockB's PO, and SUPER JUNIOR's Kyuhyun.

BTS fans cannot wait to see what the variety will offer for their favorite K-pop group.

Advertisement

OMGGGG Na PD from the famous ‘New Journey to the West’ is going to collab with @BTS_twt with his show Siboya and RUN BTS 😳💜



I AM SCREAMING OMGGGG I LOVE NA PD!!!! He IS HILARIOUSSSSShttps://t.co/Qp1wpPOKH0 pic.twitter.com/dltw3fVoRp — 🐱💜⁷ (@Sugafull27_TV) April 21, 2021

I woke up to this and the news of their collab with Na PD for Run BTS. It's really hard to sleep peacefully in this fandom. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/5N6ZGTfR2q — ᴮᴱkopi ⁷ ⟭⟬💜⟬⟭ (@Bangtankopi) April 21, 2021

ohh Run BTS will collab with Na PD on a show called 15 Nights on a Business Trip (or something like that) n jst me being overly overly excited abt it 🥺pic.twitter.com/weaXwyKajd — 🌸 (@intellijin) April 21, 2021

RUN BTS PDs gonna do everything to let bts win

Meanwhile Na PD gonna do everything to make sure them loose...this is gonna be crazy funny collaboration 😂 — azimuth (@Ingridkim30) April 21, 2021

Advertisement

OMGGGGGG OMGGG OMGGG my favorite PD will have a Run BTS collab. I content Ive been hoping 🥺💜



NA PD AND BTS 🙈 pic.twitter.com/sQgeY2wKQ0 — joe | 💜✨ (@joe_moabangtan) April 21, 2021

Na PD is BRUTAL when it comes to games He LOOOOVES saying DDAENG when you even whisper the wrong answer 😂😂😂 OMG he’s not like Run producers...he doesnt give you leeway OMG the Tannies are gonna have a hard fight with him on his show😂😂😂😂😂 — Aurelia ⟭⟬⁷ (@AureliaOT7) April 21, 2021

Run @BTS_twt crews are always the sweetest. I think I'll be (excitedly) scared imagining how strict Na PD would be with our boys coz theyre used to being taken care of so well by the Ru crews. But since I trust the boys I think I'll be laughing along too later 😳😳🙊👍💜 pic.twitter.com/X5EW4MzNxl — 🐬🤗💜 𝚂𝙷𝙰𝚈 ⁷ (@BKV_you) April 21, 2021

🤣🤣🤣im already excited knowing the collab but now im getting even more excited🤣🤣



it will gonna be a battle between RUN BTS PD whose willing to give everything FOR BTS and NA PD Whose wanna take away everything for BTS ...who will gonna win🤣🤣 — ᴮᴱ Bhellaswan_10 ⁷ (@xeonacoh_bhella) April 21, 2021

Advertisement

bts collaborating with THE most iconic ppl in SK like Baek Jongwon, Faker, Yoo Jaesuk, etc and now Na PD...... now even more GP will fall for them 😭 i’m so excited for the run bts x channel fullmoon collab AAAAAAAA — yuri⁷ 🎻 (@seoulocello) April 21, 2021

Na PD has been hoping to film BTS. In Dec, he said he's not at the level who cast BTS, but rather, the collab will only happen if HYBE contacts him. Recently, he also expressed his hope after talking to You Quiz PD. Now it's happening!!! The best variety show PD on Run BTS! 🔥💜 pic.twitter.com/whLgOP2vMG — joe | 💜✨ (@joe_moabangtan) April 21, 2021

So this was a spoiler of the Na PD of 'Fifteen Nights on a Business Trip' and @BTS_twt 'RUN BTS' collaboration (5/4 Run BTS on Vlive & Weverse and 5/7 on tvN). TV producer, Na Young Seok is very famous in Korea as a hit maker of TV variety-reality shows. pic.twitter.com/n0CO9qkopX — Soo Choi 💜 (@choi_bts2) April 21, 2021

The biggest difference between the Run BTS PDs and Na PD is the Run BTS PDs want to give everything to BTS regardless of the results and Na PD wants to take everything away (through games). THIS IS GOING TO BE FUNNNNNNNNNN — bora (@modooborahae) April 21, 2021

Fans cannot wait for all the new BTS content, and this Run BTS! collaboration with Na PD could be just the first of many in the future.