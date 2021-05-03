BTS's V becomes fifth Korean soloist to reach 3 million followers as fans await release of his first mixtape

BTS's Kim "V" Taehyung has become the fifth Korean soloist to surpass three million followers on the music streaming platform Spotify. The accolade comes as fans are also waiting for the K-Pop singer to release his first mixtape, which has been in the works since last year.
V joins bandmates RM and J-Hope in the top five of the most followed K-Pop soloists with this accolade. In March 2021, RM joined J-Hope to become the only Korean solo artists to have more than five million followers.
Fans celebrate V's achievement
V's fans took to social media to congratulate the 25-year-old on his achievement. Many also noticed that V reached the milestone before releasing his solo album.
Last year, the Daegu-born star's Spotify account reached 2.7 million followers after his single, "Sweet Night," from the OST for the Park Seo Jun-starrer "Itaewon Class," was released.
The only other single on V's profile is the song "It's Definitely You" from the OST for "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth." Incidentally, the singer also played the supporting role of Han Sung in the Korean TV series.
Fans await "KTH1" mixtape
With the latest achievement, fans will be more eager for the release of V's mixtape, which has been teased since last year. The mixtape has yet to have an official name, though it is unofficially called "KTH1" by fans.
In the past, the BTS member has released video clips teasing singles from the upcoming mixtape. He once released a sneak peek of his song on Twitter, only to delete it within a few hours. In May 2020, the singer officially confirmed that he was working on a mixtape.
Last month, the singer took to BTS's Twitter account to once again share an audio clip of him singing a song, captioning it, "sleep." The lullaby-like song raised fan's expectations for his mixtape to be released soon.
The lyrics of the song go:
"I see the clouds outside are still walking in the sky / And the ruffling of my bed covers / Slowly, slowly fades away / Slowly, slowly the night fades away."
During a behind-the-scenes interview released earlier this year, Suga interviewed the singer, discussing the latter's upcoming mixtape. Taehyung said that he worked on 13 tracks but has to narrow the selection down to eight tracks and then choose a title track from the narrowed down list.
The artist also said that even though the release date was postponed, he wanted to release his mixtape soon.