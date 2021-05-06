5 Best BTS Albums: From BE to You Never Walk Alone, Bangtan Sonyeondan masterpieces ranked

When it comes to BTS, there are a few songs from different albums that stand out. Songs like "Fake Love," "Spring Day," and of course, "Dynamite," are some of the songs that pop up first. Of course, there are certain albums that stand out too, like "BE" and "Map of the Soul: 7", both of which were released last year.

Recently, BTS made history by becoming the first group to occupy not one or two, but the first four positions on Billboard's World Albums chart. These albums are undoubtedly some of the group's best, including the two albums that the group released last year.

So, what are BTS's best albums? Take a look at this compilation, which includes the albums that helped BTS achieve historical feats.

What are BTS's best albums?

#1 - Map of the Soul: 7

"Map of the Soul: 7" is BTS's fourth studio album and is considered to be deeply personal. The album was released in 2020, and features BTS imbibing its pop, R&B, and hip-hop styles.

Including BTS's collaborations with Halsey and Sia ("Boy With Luv" and "ON" respectively), "Map of the Soul: 7" became a global hit. The album not only experiments with new styles but also throws back to some of the group's earlier hits. This came as BTS became a global phenomenon, showing the world that it was ready to embrace the new, but still cherish the old.

#2 - BE

When BTS released "BE," in the second half of 2020, perhaps no one was ready for the heights of success they would achieve. The most famous song from this album is undoubtedly "Dynamite", which also gave BTS their first Grammy nomination. But "Dynamite" is also the weakest song in an album that presented the members at their best.

"BE" will stand the test of time as one of the pandemic's most touching and soothing albums. With songs like "Life Goes On" and "Blue & Grey", "BE" proved to the world that BTS was not just about the dance numbers, but also about heart-touching lyrics and music.

#3 - Love Yourself: Tear

"Love Yourself: Tear" is BTS's third studio album, featuring one of its signature tracks, "Fake Love". The album explores themes along the lines of pain and sorrow of separation.

Of course, "Love Yourself: Tear" is a classic BTS album, featuring the group's core sound, especially in the track, "Anpanman".

#4 - Love Yourself: Answer

"Love Yourself: Answer" can be considered a companion album to "Love Yourself: Tear". Featuring songs such as "DNA" and "Idol", this BTS album focuses on themes of empowerment, youth, love, and reflection. The lively and cathartic songs helped become BTS's (and South Korea's) first album to be certified gold in the US.

BTS's camaraderie comes out best with "Love Yourself: Answer". If "Love Yourself: Tear" was about separation and the doomed nature of love, "Love Youself: Answer" is the solution to that pain.

#5 - You Never Walk Alone

"You Never Walk Alone" is a repackage of BTS's 2016 album, "Wings", and as such, includes another BTS signature hit, "Blood, Sweat, and Tears". But the song that stands out the most in this album is "Spring Day", for which the music video includes references to the MV Sewol ferry disaster that took place in South Korea in 2014.

"Spring Day" is a brutally honest song, and with references to Ursula K. Le Guin's short story, "The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas", the track brings out just why this album is so special.