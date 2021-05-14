Fans react as Friends Reunion trailer releases online, Thomas Lennon, David Beckham to make guest appearances

The Friends Reunion has been expected to air since last year, though HBO Max announced just hours ago that the special event will air on their streaming platform May 27th of this year.

Fans react as Friends Reunion trailer releases online

While the familiar faces of the actors and actresses who breathed life into Phoebe Buffay, Rachel Green, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, and Monica and Ross Geller will be seen together for the first time since the Friends Finale seventeen years ago, they will not be alone.

The official Friends Twitter account has retweeted a poster advertising this exciting event, while highlighting the other celebrities set to make an appearance during the televised reunion.

While some celebrities are set to make an appearance at the Friends Reunion due to being fans of the show, others have made appearances in Friends' original run which took place from 1994 to 2004.

Of the celebrities listed, Reese Witherspoon and Thomas Lennon were seen in several Friends episodes. Thomas Lennon was featured as Joey's hand twin during his trip to Las Vegas, while Reese was featured on Friends as Rachel Greene's sister, who struggled to live her life without their father's financial support.

So Jack & Judy Geller, Gunther, Richard, Janice , Mr Heckles & Joey's hand twin will be part of the reunion episodes



🤩😍#FriendsReunion #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/WtWU4zYJwz — Mr. A (@cagnibha) May 13, 2021

While fans are excited to see even more familiar faces returning, they are equally excited to see more famous fans of Friends listed among those set to appear on May 27th during the televised reunion. Some Friends fans will also be tuning in to watch the iconic group BTS, Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, and the legendary Lady Gaga.

Overall, Friends fans from across the world share in rejoicing at the cast of Friends' return, scheduled to air in just two weeks.

☀️...so no one told you life was gonna be this way#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/xL30tKLvah — 🪁𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐲 (@grelucentii) May 13, 2021

does it ever just how fast the

drive you crazy night changes#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/RbhCFsS2Pf — Tahreem🌸 (@tweetsbytahreem) May 13, 2021

Should Friends fanatics be looking for ways in which to watch the Friends Reunion, there is but one. To tune into the unscripted and exciting reunion, fans will need to subscribe to HBO Max's streaming platform. Once subscribed, fans will only need to grab a seat at their favorite local coffee shop, and save one for their pet duck, to be fully prepared for May 27th.