Just moments ago, the official trailer for Marvel and Sony's next installment in the Venom films was released, highlighting important plot details and Woody Harrelson's brilliance.

First post for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’



Venom ‘Let There be Carnage’ – Release date, Plot, Cast, and Everything you need to know about Woody Harrelson’s next adventure

Set to be released on September 24th 2021, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" brings Tom Hardy back to the big screen as Eddie Brock, the carrier of the symbiote named Venom. Though Tom Hardy was no doubt the star of the first film, there is another familiar face appearing in this film that may steal the show...

Briefly seen in the after-credit scene for "Venom" in 2018, Woody Harrelson appeared on-screen as none other than Marvel's notorious Cletus Kassidy, AKA Carnage. However, the recently released trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage confirmed what viewers suspected the after-credit scene might have meant, as Harrelson's character seems to be the main focus of the upcoming film.

"I've been thinking about you, Eddie." {Image via Sony Pictures}

Harrelson is known for his wide range of acting skills, as he has been featured in films vastly different from each other such as Natural Born Killers (1994), Zombieland (2009), and Anger Management (2003). Capable of chilling an audience with one look, Harrelson will surely not disappoint as perhaps one of the most dangerous villains to be seen in Sony's cinematic universe, which currently stands independent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the exception of Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Though the famed fictional serial killer will play a large part in the film as it is released this fall, another symbiote host is seen briefly in the trailer that was released today. A woman is seen screaming in a glass detainment box after she is seen in bed, when Harrelson's voice over says the word "wailing." This character can be none other than Shriek, the canonical love interest of Carnage and newly announced secondary villain in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Will Carnage come to release Shriek? {Image via Sony Pictures}

Aside from a detailed preview of upcoming characters featured in the film, the trailer also reveals that Cletus Kassidy (Carnage) managed to escape from prison after a lethal injection attempt went wrong. From there, his mission is to reach Eddie Brock. Or perhaps, more importantly, it is Carnage wanting to get to Venom. After Riot and Venom's interaction in the first film, it is clear that these symbiotes have established relationships and intertwined histories.

Venom as seen in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" {Image via Sony Pictures}

Until September 24th though, or perhaps the next trailer is released, the only details fans have as to where the film might lead are laid out here. Marvel and Sony fans will simply have to wait a few short months to see Hardy and Harrelson on-screen, as Venom will just have to wait for Mrs. Chen's chocolate shipment.